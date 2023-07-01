Brittany Mahomes is ready to sparkle in Sin City!

The Kansas City Currents co-owner, 27, shared her dazzling look for a night out in Las Vegas with her husband, Patrick Mahomes, in a set of new photos posted on Instagram on Saturday.

Brittany kicked off her carousel with a shot of herself posing in a glittery see-through shirt that ended below her waist and showed off her triangle-shaped bra top and high-waisted panties underneath. She accessorized with over-the-knee boots and gold-colored bracelets and rings and styled her hair in loose waves.

She modeled the outfit in an over-the-shoulder pose in one black and white photo that showed off her bum, and posed with her hand on her hips in another shot as her shirt sparkled in the light.

Patrick also made an appearance in the photos, posing casually with an arm around his wife’s shoulders as he grinned wide at the camera. Brittany grasped his hand in hers as she also smiled. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback wore black pants and a simple white shirt with the words “Louis Vuitton” printed on it, and accessorized with golden chains around his neck.

“When in Vegas😊,” Brittany captioned the post.

This isn’t the first time the mom of two has shown off her body in skin-baring outfits. For a maternity shoot in November while expecting her second child, she posed nude with her growing baby bump on full display.

Covered only by a white lace sheet in the photographs, Brittany struck a variety of poses, including one where she stood with her belly popping out from underneath the fabric, and another where she sat on the floor as she cradled the sheet over her chest.

Brittany and Patrick recently celebrated Father's Day with their son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 6 months, and daughter Sterling Skye, 2. The NFL star posted a sweet photo holding his two children on the couch while celebrating his wife.

"Happy Father's Day to our rock! We are so thankful for everything you do for this family!" he wrote in a caption dedicated to Brittany.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Patrick also praised his wife to PEOPLE five months after welcoming their firstborn, and said that being a father has "been awesome."

"Brittany has helped out a ton being a champion mom, and so it's been a lot of fun and to be able to come home every single day and see her and how energized she is and how she's changing and growing already," he continued. "I'm just trying to tell her to slow down so I can enjoy every minute of it."