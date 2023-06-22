Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Then and Now Photos of Husband Patrick and Daughter Sterling at the Beach

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes share daughter Sterling, 2, and son Bronze, 6 months

By Hannah Sacks
Published on June 22, 2023 01:01PM EDT
brittany mahomes then vs now baby pics
Photo:

Instagram/brittanylynne

Brittany Mahomes' little girl is growing up!

On Wednesday, the Kansas City Currents co-owner, 27, shared an adorable photo of her Kansas City Chiefs quarterback husband Patrick Mahomes, also 27, on the beach with the couple's daughter Sterling, 2.

In a side-by-side photo on her Instagram Story, Brittany captured the father-daughter duo in a photo from last year alongside a similar photo from this year.

In last year's photo, Mahomes wears a tank top jersey and holds a baby Sterling, who wears a pink floppy hat, as they walk towards the water. In this year's photo, the dad of two wears a different tank top and holds Sterling, who wears a pink shirt, as they walk in the water.

"Last year," Brittany captioned the first photo, then writing, "This year 🥺" on the second.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

brittany mahomes then vs now baby pics

Instagram/brittanylynne

For Father's Day this year, Brittany honored her husband in an Instagram post. "Happy Fathers Day to our rock! We are so thankful for everything you do for this family!" the mom of two wrote.

Calling Mahomes "the best Dada" to son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, 6 months, and daughter Sterling, she concluded, "We love you endlessly!"

Brittany also shared a photo of their two kids on her Instagram Story, where Sterling hovered over her baby brother.

Patrick Mahomes Treats Wife Brittany Mahomes to Sleep and Soccer on Her First Mother's Day as a Mom of Two
Brittany Mahomes/instagram

Five months after welcoming their firstborn, Patrick told PEOPLE that being a father has "been awesome" and that he was "blessed to have a really, really good first baby."

"Brittany has helped out a ton being a champion mom, and so it's been a lot of fun and to be able to come home every single day and see her and how energized she is and how she's changing and growing already," he continued. "I'm just trying to tell her to slow down so I can enjoy every minute of it."

In May, Brittany shared a sweet photo of Patrick teaching their daughter how to golf. In the photo, the quarterback wore a white long-sleeve shirt and guided Sterling as she attempted to hit a golf ball on a tee.

Related Articles
The Jonas Brothers + The Childrenâs Place Back to School Campaign
Jonas Brothers Share the Sweet Advice They Plan to Give Their Daughters When Starting School (Exclusive)
Jwoww Kids first day of school
Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Celebrates Her Kids' Last Day of School with Sweet Now-and-Then Photo
Ireland Baldwin, Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin
Hilaria Baldwin Says It's 'Beautiful' to Watch Husband Alec 'Embrace' Being a Grandfather
Tom Brady Kids jumping off a boat
Tom Brady Shares Video of All Three Kids Jumping Off Boat Together on Vacation: 'Good Parenting'
Andy Cohen and his kids
Andy Cohen Shares Horror at Son's Sidewalk Tantrum, Assures 'Not a Child Protective Services Moment'
RAC and Ireland Baldwin
Ireland Baldwin Shows Off Daughter Holland's Fruit-Themed Nursery: 'So Proud'
Michael Douglas Bonds with Baby Granddaughter in Cameron Douglas' Father's Day Tribute: 'Here's to You Dad'Michael Douglas Bonds with Baby Granddaughter in Cameron Douglas' Father's Day Tribute: 'Here's to You Dad'
Michael Douglas Bonds with Baby Granddaughter in Son Cameron's Father's Day Tribute: 'Here's to You'
Usher shares father's day post on Instagram
Usher Shares Photo with All Four of His Kids in Honor of Father's Day
Big Sean Father's Day
Big Sean Celebrates First Father's Day as a Dad with Sweet Photo Tribute to Baby Son Noah
Jana Kramer Father's Day
Jana Kramer Honors Ex Mike Caussin on Father's Day, Shares Sweet Photo with Fiancé
Drake Enjoys Quiet Moment with Infant Son Adonis in Father's Day Throwback Shared by Sophie Brussaux
Drake Enjoys Quiet Moment with Infant Son in Father's Day Throwback Shared by Sophie Brussaux
Nicole Richie Shares Throwback Photos with Dad Lionel Richie and Husband Joel Madden on Father's Day
Nicole Richie Shares Rare Photos of Husband Joel Madden with Their Kids for Father's Day
pink fathers day post
Pink Shouts Out Husband Carey Hart for Being 'Up for All of It' with Their Kids: 'So Lucky'
Erin Napier Celebrates Husband Ben with Their Kids on Father's Day: 'God Gave Us the Finest Daddy'
Erin Napier Celebrates Husband Ben with Their Kids on Father's Day: 'God Gave Us the Finest Daddy'
Jennifer Garner's father's day instagram post
Jennifer Garner Ends Father's Day Post with Subtle Message to Ex Ben Affleck
Ariana Biermann/Instagram
Kim Zolciak's Daughters Ariana and Brielle Share Father's Day Tributes to Her Ex Kroy Biermann