Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Then and Now Photos of Husband Patrick and Daughter Sterling at the Beach

Brittany Mahomes' little girl is growing up!

On Wednesday, the Kansas City Currents co-owner, 27, shared an adorable photo of her Kansas City Chiefs quarterback husband Patrick Mahomes, also 27, on the beach with the couple's daughter Sterling, 2.

In a side-by-side photo on her Instagram Story, Brittany captured the father-daughter duo in a photo from last year alongside a similar photo from this year.

In last year's photo, Mahomes wears a tank top jersey and holds a baby Sterling, who wears a pink floppy hat, as they walk towards the water. In this year's photo, the dad of two wears a different tank top and holds Sterling, who wears a pink shirt, as they walk in the water.

"Last year," Brittany captioned the first photo, then writing, "This year 🥺" on the second.



Instagram/brittanylynne

For Father's Day this year, Brittany honored her husband in an Instagram post. "Happy Fathers Day to our rock! We are so thankful for everything you do for this family!" the mom of two wrote.

Calling Mahomes "the best Dada" to son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, 6 months, and daughter Sterling, she concluded, "We love you endlessly!"

Brittany also shared a photo of their two kids on her Instagram Story, where Sterling hovered over her baby brother.

Brittany Mahomes/instagram

Five months after welcoming their firstborn, Patrick told PEOPLE that being a father has "been awesome" and that he was "blessed to have a really, really good first baby."



"Brittany has helped out a ton being a champion mom, and so it's been a lot of fun and to be able to come home every single day and see her and how energized she is and how she's changing and growing already," he continued. "I'm just trying to tell her to slow down so I can enjoy every minute of it."

In May, Brittany shared a sweet photo of Patrick teaching their daughter how to golf. In the photo, the quarterback wore a white long-sleeve shirt and guided Sterling as she attempted to hit a golf ball on a tee.