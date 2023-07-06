Brittany Mahomes Takes Her Kids Up a Mountain While on Family Vacation in Yellowstone

Brittany Mahomes and her two kids are going on an adventure!

On Wednesday, the Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, posted a few videos to her Instagram Story of her and her two kids taking a ski chalet up a mountainside while on vacation in Yellowstone. In the first video, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III, 6 months, sits on a friend's lap as the ski chalet goes up the mountain.

In a second video, Brittany holds daughter Sterling Skye, 2, as she turns around to look out the window.

"The tractor's moving!" Sterling says, as her mom repeats her daughter's observation and says, "What are we doing? Are we riding a ride? What are you looking at?"

Brittany shares her two kids with her Kansas City Chiefs quarterback husband Patrick Mahomes, 27.

This isn't the first vacation that the Mahomes have taken together this summer. In June, the family of four traveled to Hawaii to attend Patrick's 15 and the Mahomies Aloha Golf Classic. While on the island, Brittany shared several photos of their beach trip.

The week before, the mother of two posted other pictures of her kids enjoying themselves at the beach. In one photo, baby Bronze wore a blue hat with a snorkling fish on it. In another photo, Sterling wore a black one-piece swimsuit with pink flowers and a beige Louis Vuitton sunhat.

"@patrickmahomes Our angel 🥺😍," the mom of two wrote across the photo.





For the Fourth of July, the couple celebrated the national holiday by posting a photo of son Bronze and daughter Sterling showing off their patriotic outfits.



Later, Brittany and Patrick enjoyed a hike with Sterling, sharing photos as they took turns wearing her in a hiking backpack and celebrated their time in nature together.