Patrick Mahomes' Son Has 'Scary' Trip to ER as Wife Brittany Reveals Baby Is 'Highly Allergic' to Peanuts

The mom of two experienced a "scary and frantic" trip to the ER with her son Bronze

Published on August 18, 2023 11:24AM EDT
Patrick Mahomes arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Quarterback" at TUDUM Theater on July 11, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Photo:

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic, Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany Mahomes had a scary moment with her little guy.

The Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, shared on her Instagram Story Thursday that she and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, 8 months, had been through a "scary and frantic" trip to the hospital on Wednesday.

"We took a very scary and frantic trip to the ER yesterday after finding out this guy is highly highly allergic to peanuts," the mom of two shared, alongside a photo of the infant enjoying a bottle.

"The scariest 30 min of my life," she added.

Brittany Mahomes Reveals Infant Son Bronze Is 'Highly Allergic' to Peanuts and Details 'Scary' Hospital Trip

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Later Thursday, Brittany — who also shares daughter Sterling Skye, 2½, with husband Patrick Mahomes — shared another photo of Bronze, this time sleeping cuddled up against her with a finger in his mouth.

"Another tooth coming in so he needed some extra snuggles tonight," the mom captioned the shot.

Earlier this month, Brittany looked back at the family's summer as they prepare for the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, also 27, to embark on another NFL season.

"Well, getting ready for football season but looking back at our first offseason as 4🥹," Brittany wrote. "Whew it flew by!"

Brittany Mahomes Reveals Infant Son Bronze Is 'Highly Allergic' to Peanuts and Details 'Scary' Hospital Trip

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

She also shared photos that show Patrick enjoying quality time with Sterling, who was dressed in her dad's jersey as they played at training camp together.

"Another Year❤️💛," Brittany captioned the set of photos, which also included a photo of the couple with their toddler daughter.

There was also another photo of Sterling sporting a serious face as she held a football in her hands while on an indoor field.

"Game face 😂," she captioned the shot.

