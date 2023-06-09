Brittany Mahomes Shares Adorable Video of Daughter Sterling, 2, Scoring a Soccer Goal: 'Go Fast!'

Brittany Mahomes and her husband Patrick Mahomes share daughter Sterling Skye and son Bronze

By Hannah Sacks
Updated on June 9, 2023 05:48PM EDT
brittany mahomes daughter scoring goal
Photo:

Mark Thompson/Getty, Brittany Mahomes/instagram

Brittany Mahomes' daughter Sterling is picking up her mom's soccer skills!

On Friday, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 27, shared an adorable video to her Instagram Story of daughter Sterling Skye, 2, running down a soccer field while kicking the ball until she scores a goal.

In the video, Brittany cheers her daughter on as she kicks the ball into the net.

Sterling wears a blue Kansas City Royals jersey with the name "Mahomes" on the back, white sneakers and her hair pulled back. "Goal!" a sticker on the video reads.

brittany mahomes daughter scoring goal

Brittany Mahomes/instagram

The Kansas City Current co-owner and husband Patrick Mahomes, 27, share daughter Sterling and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 6 months old.

This isn't the first sport that Sterling has tried out recently. Last month, Brittany shared a sweet photo on her Instagram Story of her Kansas City Chiefs quarterback husband teaching Sterling how to golf.

In the photo, the quarterback wore a white long-sleeve shirt and guided Sterling as she attempted to hit a golf ball on a tee. Brittany simply tagged her husband and left the photo captionless, letting the adorable Story speak for itself.

Earlier that same week, Brittany shared another series of videos to her Instagram Story as she treated her daughter Sterling to a backyard golf trip. But the day wasn't just about golfing — Brittany revealed that Sterling has started potty training.

"You need help teeing up the ball?" Brittany asked as daughter Sterling led her over to her tee in one video. "Right there?" she asked, as Sterling yelled "yes!" in response.

In a subsequent video, Brittany said that they were "attempting potty training today" and captioned the Story, "It's a good day to have a good day😂🙏." She pointed out Bronze as she turned around to show her computer's screen that showed his room on a monitor inside.

Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet New Photo Celebrating Son Bronze's Half Birthday
Brittany Mahomes Shares Her Sweet View of Patrick Mahomes and Sterling as She Feeds Baby Bronze
Brittany Mahomes Jokes That Daughter Sterling 'Decided to Go Wild' After Turning 2
Brittany Mahomes Reveals Umbilical Cord Was Wrapped Around Son Bronze's Neck Twice at Birth
