Brittany Mahomes Shares Ups and Downs of Trying to Potty Train Daughter Sterling: 'Take Two'

While Patrick Mahomes is training for another NFL season, Brittany Mahomes is working on a training of her own.

Over the weekend, the Kansas City Current co-owner shared scenes from her second attempt at potty training the couple's daughter, Sterling Skye, 2½.

"Take two of this potty training thing 😂," she captioned a photo of Sterling sitting on the potty with her books and tiny Louis Vuitton purse within arm's reach as she leans forward and focuses on her tablet, shared on Brittany's Instagram Story Saturday.

On Sunday, Brittany shared another shot where Sterling is on the potty once again, this time with foam floor blocks propped up around her like a makeshift stall.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Brittany Mahomes working on potty training with Sterling. Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

"Do not recommend things on the potty," Brittany — who also shares son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, 8 months — wrote above an arrow pointing to the toddler's tablet.



"I have a timer set for how long she gets it before I take it away if she has not gone to the potty," she explained, adding, "Ask me how potty training is going today 😂."

Brittany also shared a look at "Ster's Potty Chart," celebrating the toddler for "only [having] one accident on the floor."

"She is crushing it 🥹🙏," she wrote.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Last week, the Kansas City Chiefs star, 27, enjoyed quality time with Sterling, who was dressed in her dad's jersey as they played at training camp together.

"Another Year❤️💛," Brittany captioned the set of photos, which also included a photo of the couple with their toddler daughter.

Later, Brittany shared a photo on her Instagram Story of Sterling sporting a serious face as she held a football in her hands while on an indoor field.

"Game face 😂," she captioned the photo.

