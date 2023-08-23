Brittany Mahomes Declares Potty Training Success After First Accident-Free Outing with Daughter Sterling

Brittany Mahomes' toddler daughter Sterling is enjoying a major achievement as mom shares what worked to get her there

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 23, 2023 11:23AM EDT
Brittany Mahomes Declares Potty Training Success After First Accident-Free Outing with Daughter Sterling
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes with daughter Sterling. Photo:

brittanylynne/Instagram

Brittany Mahomes dedicated a week to potty training and she got it done.

Over the past few days, the Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, has been documenting her progress in potty training daughter Sterling Skye, 2½. In her latest update on Tuesday, she declared victory after their first outing away from home without accidents.

"Sharing a smiley photo of Sterling, she wrote, "the face of a girl who got to finally get out of the house as a potty trained girly!!"

"Some of you asked me to share what worked so this is it," she wrote before a list of tips that includes "not being forceful," "constantly reminding her," and "letting her know you are serious when necessary."

"Took about a week for us! But please remember every child is different, none of this may work for your kiddo and some of it may!"

Brittany Mahomes Declares Potty Training Success After First Accident-Free Outing with Daughter Sterling
Brittany Mahomes shares potty training tips that worked with daughter Sterling Skye, 2½.

brittanylynne/Instagram

Last month, the mom of two reflected on family time with their kids — son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, 8 months, and Sterling — as she and husband Patrick Mahomes, also 27, gear up for another NFL season.

"Lots of 'I go to work with daddy' this off-season and we enjoyed every second of it! Love this -always busy- little fam of mine🥹🤍," she wrote.

Speaking with PEOPLE about the Netflix documentary series Quarterback last month, Brittany — who married her high school sweetheart in July 2022 — applauded her husband's ability to give it all on the field and at home with his family.

He has a soft spot, but I think he's done such an amazing job at balancing his work life and his at-home life, and I think he's really switched around his priorities and figured it out,” she told PEOPLE, adding that he is "The best father ever."

Patrick Mahomes' Son Bronze and Daughter Sterling Take Turns Driving Each Other in Kids Mercedes Truck

brittanylynne/Instagram

Patrick shared his hopes that his children will now get to see “that when dad's not home, he's out there working hard to achieve his dream."

“I don't know what my kids' dreams are going to be, but I want them to work hard at it and try to achieve those," he told PEOPLE about the inspiration this will hopefully provide them.

“Now they're too young now to understand, but when they see this as they get older, I want them to know that they can go out there and chase their dreams and still have a great family at home.”

