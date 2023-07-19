Patrick Mahomes Gets an Adorable Send-Off from Daughter Sterling as He Heads Off to Training Camp

"Bye bye daddy!" 2-year-old Sterling says in the video

By Hannah Sacks
Published on July 19, 2023 11:25AM EDT
Sterling waves goodbye to Patrick Mahomes leaving for training camp
Photo:

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram, Fati Sadou/ABACAPRESS.COM/Shutterstock

Brittany Mahomes is sharing an adorable moment between daughter Sterling and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

On Tuesday, the mom of two, 27, posted a sweet video to her Instagram Story as Patrick, also 27, left for football training camp. "Say bye bye daddy!" Brittany tells Sterling. "Bye bye daddy," the toddler repeats.

"I love you," Brittany tells her daughter to say. "I love you," Sterling repeats.

"Blow him kisses," the Kansas City Current co-owner says to Sterling, who in turn blows kisses as her father's car pulls out of their driveway.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Patrick Mahomes Wears Daughter Sterling, 2, in a Hiking Backpack as Family Prepares for Travel Adventures: 'We're Ready'

Instagram/brittanylynne

"Sending @patrickmahomes off to camp," Brittany wrote on the video.

Brittany and Patrick share daughter Sterling and 7-month-old son Bronze. The pair have been married since 2022.

Earlier this week, Patrick spoke with CBS Mornings about his role in Netflix's Quarterback and opened up about taking advice from his peers and applying it to his own family.

"I actually talked to Peyton [Manning] about it for a while," Mahomes said. "What stuck with me is he said, 'At the end of my career, I wish I would have done it so my kids could've seen what I was doing every day.'"

The Super Bowl champ said the comment "hit me, obviously, having two kids."

"When my kids grow up, I wanted them to see that dad wasn't just gone just to be gone. I was gone doing something, to build, to be great. And so, whenever they get older, they can see how hard I worked," he noted.

The football star also noted that he aspired to be a role model for his two kids. "I want to be someone that the kids can look up to and say that, 'Hey, I want to be like Patrick Mahomes,'" he said.

Brittany Mahomes and Daughter Sterling Meet Dolphins on Island Vacation

Instagram/brittanylynne

"And I want parents to think that, 'Hey, that's a guy that I want my kid to be like.' And so, that's how I'll play the game."

In June, the Mahomes took their family of four to Hawaii, where Sterling was able to swim with some dolphins. Brittany documented the exciting day by posting videos and photos on her Instagram. The first photos and videos were from a bridge over the water, where mother and daughter watched the dolphins from a distance.

"What's in there, Sterling?" Brittany asked her little girl. "Little fishes," the toddler replied, soon after adding, "I see the dolphins!"

The mother-daughter marveled at the sight before getting ready and getting into the water to take a closer look. The proud mom shared a photo of them working with the trainer and later, a posed Polaroid where she held a tense-looking Sterling as the dolphin came up just behind them and smiles.

Related Articles
Tiffany Stewart, Alyssa Cuban, Mark Cuban, Jake Cuban and Alexis Sofia Cuban
Mark Cuban Calls Teen Son Jake a 'Little Me' as He Details His Candy-Selling Business (Exclusive)
Kaley Cuoco Matilda twins instagram
Kaley Cuoco Twins with Baby Matilda in Adorable New Photo: 'Mini Me’
chrissy teigen family pics https://www.instagram.com/p/Cu2YBm-vJyB/?img_index=1
Chrissy Teigen Has Relatable Mom Moment as She Tries to Get All Four Kids to Pose for Photo: 'Never Works'
Kate Hudson on vacation with her kids
Kate Hudson Shares Sunny Beach-Filled Photos with All Three of Her Kids on Sicilian Vacation
Allison Holker Boss Joined by Daughter Weslie in First Public Appearance Since Husband tWitch's Death
Allison Holker Boss Calls Daughter Weslie 'My Makeup Artist' as She Shows Off Teen's Glam Work
Mindy Kaling celebrates Mindy x Andie Collection at Malibu Country Mart
Mindy Kaling Says Her Daughter, 5, Loves 'Painting Her Face' with Makeup: 'She Thinks It's So Fun'
Kim Kardashian and North make pies on tiktok
Kim Kardashian Shows Cooking Skills in Video with North After Chicago Calls Mom Out for Her Private Chef
Tori Spelling Praises 'Greatest Protector' Son Liam and 'Strong and Kind' Daughters amid Dean McDermott Split
Tori Spelling Praises Son Liam as 'Great Protector' as She Discusses Happiness amid Dean McDermott Split
michael lindsay lohan, Bader Shammas
Michael Lohan Says Daughter Lindsay and Husband Bader Will Be 'Amazing Parents': 'Blessed' (Exclusive)
trista sutter taylor swift concert
Trista Sutter Enjoys Taylor Swift Eras Tour with Teen Daughter: 'This Night Was Sparkling'
Ali Krieger posts about the magical birthday celebration for our sweetest baby Ocean!
Ali Krieger Shares Adorable Family Photos from Son Ocean's 'Magical' First Birthday Celebration
Jason Kelce's Wife Shows NFL Star and Daughter Wyatt Walking in Sync with Ice Cream on Beach Vacation
Jason Kelce's Wife Shows NFL Star and Daughter Wyatt Walking in Sync with Ice Cream on Beach Vacation
Billie Lourd and her kids
Billie Lourd Smiles with Her Two Kids in Sweet Birthday Tribute from Husband — See the Photos!
Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis 'FREAKY FRIDAY' DVD RELEASE PARTY
Jamie Lee Curtis Says 'Movie Daughter' Lindsay Lohan’s Baby ‘Just Made Me a Movie Grandmother’
Kim Kardashian, North West and Kris Jenner Have âDaughter/Mom/Grandma Dayâ at Spa: âIt Was Soooo Worth It!â
Kim Kardashian, North West and Kris Jenner Have ‘Daughter/Mom/Grandma Day’ at Spa: ‘Soooo Worth It!’
Jenni 'JWoww' Farley and Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Daughters Have a Playdate https://www.instagram.com/p/CuuifVZRLKF/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA%3D%3D
Jenni 'JWoww' Farley and Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi's Daughters Have Adorable Playdate