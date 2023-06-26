Patrick Mahomes, Wife Brittany Enjoy Tropical Vacation with Both Kids in Fun Photos: 'Island Life'

Brittany Mahomes and her family are stuck on island time.

Over the weekend, the Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, posted several photos to her Instagram and to her Instagram Story of her family's vacation. In one series, Brittany and her husband, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, 27, pose with their two kids.

In the photos, Brittany holds baby Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 6 months, while sitting in a daybed and plays in the sand with daughter Sterling, 2.

Patrick holds Sterling as he wades into the water and then cuddles up with her on a deckchair.

In other photos, Brittany holds Bronze on the beach and gives him a sweet kiss on the cheek.

On her story, Brittany shared a photo of Sterling pushing Bronze in his stroller, and then a photo of herself, Patrick and Sterling as they walk around their resort in multi-colored outfits.

Last week, the mother-of-two posted other pictures of her kids enjoying themselves at the beach. In one photo, son Bronze wore a blue hat with a snorkling fish on it.

In another photo, Sterling wore a black one-piece swimsuit with pink flowers and a beige Louis Vuitton sunhat.

"@patrickmahomes Our angel 🥺😍," the mom of two wrote across the photo.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram





In May, Brittany shared an adorable photo of her husband teaching Sterling how to golf. In the photo, the quarterback wore a white long-sleeve shirt and guided Sterling as she attempted to hit a golf ball on a tee.



But the day wasn't just about golfing: Brittany revealed that Sterling had started potty training.

In a video, Brittany said that they're "attempting potty training today" and captioned the Story, "It's a good day to have a good day😂🙏."

