Brittany Mahomes Shares Adorable Photos of Son Bronze Being 'Protected' by Dogs Steel and Silver

Brittany Mahomes showed the bond between her infant son and her two dogs in a sweet set of photos shared on her Instagram Story

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 16, 2023 03:51PM EDT
Brittany Mahomes Shares Photos of Son Bronze Being 'Protected By' Dogs Steel and Silver
Photo:

Instagram/brittanylynne

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes's little guy is well protected.

The Kansas City Current co-owner shared pictures on her Instagram Story Thursday of son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 6 months, hanging out on the couch with the two dogs while the infant wears a onesie that says "protected by Steel and Silver' with drawings of each dog on it.

The couple is also parents to daughter Sterling Skye, 2.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Brittany Mahomes Shares Photos of Son Bronze Being 'Protected By' Dogs Steel and Silver
Bronze Mahomes and dog.

Instagram/brittanylynne

In an Instagram Story Q&A in April, Brittany answered a fan who asked why her dogs and kids were "named after elements."

"Lol glad you ask😂," Brittany began her response. "I got Steel in college and named him that. We then got our second dog and was gonna name her Sterling because it went with Steel perfect."

Brittany Mahomes Shares Her Sweet View of Patrick Mahomes and Sterling as She Feeds Baby Bronze
Brittany Mahomes/instagram

Brittany continued, "Then I said no, I want that to be my daughter's name, so then we came up with Silver to go with Steel."

By the time they were expecting their little girl, Brittany and Patrick, both 27, were "already set on Sterling," who was born in 2021.

"Then having a boy and him being Patrick Mahomes III, Bronze was just meant to be and went perfect," she concluded.

Related Articles
tom brady selfie with kids
Tom Brady Jokes Daughter, 10, Will 'Probably Kill Me One Day' for Sharing Silly Selfie of Them
Cory Hardrict Says His 'World Stops' For His Kids as He Celebrates Black Fatherhood
Cory Hardrict Says His 'World Stops' for His Kids as He Celebrates Black Fatherhood (Exclusive)
Declyn Lauper Thornton and Cyndi Lauper attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021
All About Cyndi Lauper's Son, Declyn
Kaley Cuoco Shares 'Family' Pics With New Baby
Kaley Cuoco Shares 'Family' Pics of New Baby — See the Sweet Photos!
Gavin Rossdale, Gwen Stefani
Gavin Rossdale Says He and Gwen Stefani Have 'Opposing Views' as Parents: 'Really Different People'
Kyle Rudolph Takes 4-Year-Old Son Henry Along for Free Agency Visit â See the Sweet Moment! https://www.instagram.com/p/Ctc8En1RFYG/Â 
Kyle Rudolph Takes 4-Year-Old Son Henry Along for an Adorable Visit with the Minnesota Vikings
Dierks Bentley Shares Awkward Dad TikTok as He Bra Shops with Daughter Evie, 14
Dierks Bentley Shares Awkward Dad TikTok as He Bra Shops with Daughter Jordan, 12: 'We Need Your Mom'
Dee Devlin and Conor McGregor attend the screening of "Elvis" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival
Conor McGregor and Fianceé Dee Devlin Are Expecting Baby No. 4
Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon Celebrates Twin Sons Zion and Zillion's 2nd Birthday: 'Love These Dudes So Much'
Kaley Cuoco family photo.
Kaley Cuoco Shares Sweet Family Photo with Tom Pelphrey and Baby Daughter Matilda: 'Our Girl'
Kristin Davis for Haute Living Los Angeles
Kristin Davis Says She 'Felt So Guilty' Leaving Kids Every Weekend for 7 Months While Filming
jenna johnson and val chmerkovskiy baby 5 months
Jenna Johnson Celebrates Baby Boy Turning 5 Months with Adorable Photos: 'Where Has the Time Gone?'
Daryl Sabara and son Riley, Father's Day
Daryl Sabara Says Dad Left When He Was 1, Family with Meghan Trainor Lets Him Be 'Dad I Always Wanted'
Kelly Clarkson, Brandon Blackstock
Kelly Clarkson Says Her Kids Are 'Keeping Dream Alive' of Reconciliation with Brandon Blackstock
courteney cox and coco
Courteney Cox Celebrates 'Beautiful' Daughter Coco's 19th Birthday with Sweet Selfie: 'I Love You'
gigi hadid cake for son khai.
Gigi Hadid Receives Cake with an Adorable Message from Daughter Khai In Honor of Her 28th Birthday