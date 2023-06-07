Brittany Mahomes Says She 'Could Cry' as She Shares Daughter Sterling's Major Sleep Milestone

Brittany Mahomes is emotional about a big milestone for daughter Sterling.

On Wednesday, the Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, revealed that the older of her two kids with husband Patrick Mahomes, 27, is leaving her crib behind.

"Moved Sterling to a big girl bed today and I could cry," the emotional mom of two said of her 2-year-old, sharing a photo of her little girl fast asleep on the baby monitor. "She went right to sleep."

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

On Mother's Day, Brittany shared her reflections on mom life along with some shots from a recent family photo shoot.

"Mom. Part of my purpose and my main priority. These two have impacted my life and I cherish every last second with them. They make all my days the best days," she captioned the set of photos.

"Never could I have imagined having two of the most perfect little additions to our family. I love them beyond anything I could ever say and I'm so so so thankful to be their mama. I knew becoming a mom was gonna be amazing but man have they have made it better than I could have ever thought🥹💕."

Brittany Mahomes/instagram

Last month, Brittany shared an adorable new photo of son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon on her Instagram Story, celebrating him turning 6 months old.

The infant had a big smile on his face, wearing a checkered green and white sweatshirt with his name printed on the chest.

Patrick and Brittany tied the knot in March 2022 in Hawaii. They met while attending Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas. According to Yahoo! Sports, the two have been dating since the 10th grade.

