Brittany Mahomes Says She 'Could Cry' as She Shares Daughter Sterling's Major Sleep Milestone

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' little girl is moving on to a big girl bed, the emotional mom of two revealed on Instagram Wednesday

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE.

Published on June 7, 2023 05:04 PM
Brittany Mahomes
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes and daughter Sterling. Photo:

Paras Griffin/Getty; Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany Mahomes is emotional about a big milestone for daughter Sterling.

On Wednesday, the Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, revealed that the older of her two kids with husband Patrick Mahomes, 27, is leaving her crib behind.

"Moved Sterling to a big girl bed today and I could cry," the emotional mom of two said of her 2-year-old, sharing a photo of her little girl fast asleep on the baby monitor. "She went right to sleep."

Brittany Mahomes

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

On Mother's Day, Brittany shared her reflections on mom life along with some shots from a recent family photo shoot.

"Mom. Part of my purpose and my main priority. These two have impacted my life and I cherish every last second with them. They make all my days the best days," she captioned the set of photos.

"Never could I have imagined having two of the most perfect little additions to our family. I love them beyond anything I could ever say and I'm so so so thankful to be their mama. I knew becoming a mom was gonna be amazing but man have they have made it better than I could have ever thought🥹💕."

Patrick Mahomes Treats Wife Brittany Mahomes to Sleep and Soccer on Her First Mother's Day as a Mom of Two
Brittany Mahomes/instagram

Last month, Brittany shared an adorable new photo of son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon on her Instagram Story, celebrating him turning 6 months old.

The infant had a big smile on his face, wearing a checkered green and white sweatshirt with his name printed on the chest.

Patrick and Brittany tied the knot in March 2022 in Hawaii. They met while attending Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas. According to Yahoo! Sports, the two have been dating since the 10th grade.

Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet New Photo Celebrating Son Bronze's Half Birthday
Brittany Mahomes Snaps Sweet Bedtime Cuddle Between Son Bronze and Daughter Sterling: 'Nothing Better'
Brittany Mahomes Shares Her Sweet View of Patrick Mahomes and Sterling as She Feeds Baby Bronze: 'Best Thing'
Patrick Mahomes Carries 2-Year-Old Daughter Sterling, Takes Her on Skateboard Ride
Brittany Mahomes Shares Adorable Photo of Patrick Mahomes Teaching Daughter Sterling, 2, to Golf
Brittany Mahomes Says Son Bronze Was 'Not Planned' but Reveals Special Occasion Where She Conceived
Patrick Mahomes Treats Wife Brittany Mahomes to Sleep and Soccer on Her First Mother's Day as a Mom of Two
Brittany Mahomes Does Daughter Sterling's Hair After She 'Requests a Blowout' — See the Photos!
Brittany Mahomes Shares How She Revealed Her Second Pregnancy to Husband Patrick Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes Says Daughter Sterling's Name Was Originally Intended for Her Dog: 'Meant to Be'
Brittany Mahomes Talks About Hardest Part of Being a Mom as She Shares Beautiful New Family Portraits
Brittany Mahomes Shows Off Newest Tattoo, Dedicated to Son Bronze and Daughter Sterling
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Celebrate First Easter as a Family of Four — See the Cute Photos!
Brittany Mahomes Jokes That Daughter Sterling 'Decided to Go Wild' After Turning 2
Brittany Mahomes Reveals Umbilical Cord Was Wrapped Around Son Bronze's Neck Twice at Birth
Brittany Mahomes Reveals What Help She Has with Son Bronze and Daughter Sterling: 'Very Thankful'