Brittany Mahomes Reveals She's 'Leaning Towards Homeschool' for Son Bronze and Daughter Sterling

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes may have littles at home, but they've already got big dreams for their futures

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 23, 2023 01:49PM EDT
Brittany Mahomes with son Bronze and daughter Sterling, who holds a baby doll. Photo:

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany Mahomes is thinking about her children's education.

The Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, enjoyed a Q&A with fans on Instagram Tuesday night after getting her two kids — daughter Sterling Skye, 2½, and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, 8 months — to bed early.

Asked what she's thinking when it comes to schooling her two little ones, the football wife reveals she's "leaning toward homeschool."

Brittany Mahomes Reveals She's 'Leaning Toward Homeschool' for Son Bronze and Daughter Sterling
Brittany Mahomes talks school options for her kids.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany and husband Patrick Mahomes have talked a little about their kids futures, previously telling PEOPLE that daughter Sterling has her parents' knack for athletics.

“We never taught her how to play soccer. She watched it from going to the Kansas City Current games with Brittany," Patrick told PEOPLE about the Netflix documentary series Quarterback last month. "Then we got home and all of a sudden she was kicking the soccer ball around."

“So I think the genes are going to be good, but like I said, it doesn't matter. We just want them to follow their dreams and if it's sports, that's awesome. If it's something else, we'll support them the same way.”

Patrick Mahomes Treats Wife Brittany Mahomes to Sleep and Soccer on Her First Mother's Day as a Mom of Two

Brittany Mahomes/ Instagram

Patrick also shared his hopes that his children will now get to see “that when dad's not home, he's out there working hard to achieve his dream."

“I don't know what my kids' dreams are going to be, but I want them to work hard at it and try to achieve those," he told PEOPLE about the inspiration this will hopefully provide them.

“Now they're too young now to understand, but when they see this as they get older, I want them to know that they can go out there and chase their dreams and still have a great family at home.”

