Brittany Mahomes Reflects on Family Life with Husband Patrick During Off-Season: 'Enjoyed Every Second'

Brittany Mahomes is celebrating the little moments her family spent together in the NFL off-season

By Staff Author
Published on July 31, 2023 04:30PM EDT
Photo:

brittanylynne/Instagram

Brittany Mahomes is looking back on her family of four's first off-season together.

Sharing photos on Instagram as husband Patrick Mahomes gears up for the season ahead in training camp, the 27-year-old mom of two reflected on family time with their kids — son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, 8 months, and daughter Sterling Skye, 2.

"Lots of 'I go to work with daddy' this off-season and we enjoyed every second of it! Love this -always busy- little fam of mine🥹🤍," she wrote.

brittanylynne/Instagram

In the new Netflix documentary series Quarterback, Patrick shared his hopes that his children will now get to see “that when dad's not home, he's out there working hard to achieve his dream."

“I don't know what my kids' dreams are going to be, but I want them to work hard at it and try to achieve those," he told PEOPLE about the inspiration this will hopefully provide them.

“Now they're too young now to understand, but when they see this as they get older, I want them to know that they can go out there and chase their dreams and still have a great family at home.”

brittanylynne/Instagram

According to Brittany, this is something Mahomes has managed to successfully achieve himself.

He has a soft spot, but I think he's done such an amazing job at balancing his work life and his at-home life, and I think he's really switched around his priorities and figured it out,” she told PEOPLE, adding that he is "The best father ever."

The high school sweethearts married in July 2022. How the Mahomes family deals with the NFL spotlight is one of the main subjects throughout the series.

"I was not prepared for this," Brittany said of the intensity of life in the NFL. "And at such a young age. We were in love and I loved him with all of my heart. But, you know, I didn't expect it to skyrocket this soon, and us kind of just being thrown into the fire like this."

