Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Videos of Daughter Sterling Brushing Mom and Baby Brother Bronze's Hair

Sterling Mahomes has ideas for everyone in her family's hair

Angela Andaloro
Published on July 27, 2023
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram
Photo:

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany Mahomes has a little hairdresser on her hands!

In videos on her Instagram Story Wednesday, the Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, shared with fans daughter Sterling Skye's newfound interest in doing hair.

In one video, the toddler begins by trying to brush the mom of two's hair while it's still braided. Mahomes asks her if she can take it out herself or needs help, to which Sterling carefully tries and succeeds in getting it out on her own.

She then starts brushing her mom's hair before leaning forward to make sure little brother Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III, 6 months, is taken care of. She carefully leans forward and starts brushing the infant's little bit of hair as he looks at her confusedly.

Brittany Mahomes baby brush hair

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

That wasn't all Sterling had in store. Early Thursday morning, Brittany shared shots of the toddler enjoying some quality time with dad Patrick Mahomes, also 27.

"Sterling, are you doing dad's hair?" Brittany asks as she focuses the camera on colorful clips in the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's hair.

"It looks so pretty," she admires. "Did you put clippies in daddy's hair?

"I put some clippies in daddy's hair," Sterling confirms.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Enjoy First Fourth of July as a Family of Four Outdoors

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Speaking with PEOPLE at the premiere of his new Netflix documentary series Quarterback in Los Angeles, California earlier this month, the father of two shared his hopes that his children will now get to see “that when dad's not home, he's out there working hard to achieve his dream."

“I don't know what my kids' dreams are going to be, but I want them to work hard at it and try to achieve those," he added to PEOPLE about the inspiration this will hopefully provide them. “Now they're too young now to understand, but when they see this as they get older, I want them to know that they can go out there and chase their dreams and still have a great family at home.”

According to Brittany, this is something Mahomes has managed to successfully achieve himself.

He has a soft spot, but I think he's done such an amazing job at balancing his work life and his at-home life, and I think he's really switched around his priorities and figured it out,” she told PEOPLE, adding that he is "the best father ever."

