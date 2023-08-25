Brittany Mahomes Plays Coy After Being Asked If She and Husband Patrick Want More Kids in the Future

Brittany Mahomes isn't quite sure if she wants to expand her family.

On Tuesday, the Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, answered fan questions on her Instagram Story, including one from a user asking if she plans on having more kids. In response to the question, Mahomes wrote, "There are a lot of these...lol."

"We aren't sure honestly! Part of me says yes part of me says ehhhh maybe not!" she shared.

Brittany shares her two kids — daughter Sterling Skye, 2, and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 8 months — with her husband, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

In the same Q&A, Brittany answered another question about how she intends to educate her kids, revealing that she's "leaning toward homeschool."

Over the summer, Brittany has posted many photos of her kids, including sharing a few sweet photos of Patrick teaching Sterling how to golf. In the photo, the quarterback guided Sterling as she attempted to hit a golf ball on a tee.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Before her formal golf lesson, Sterling was treated to a backyard golf trip earlier that same week. But that day wasn't just about golfing — Brittany revealed that Sterling has started potty training.

In a subsequent video, Brittany said that they're "attempting potty training today" and captioned the Story, "It's a good day to have a good day😂🙏."

In the last video, Brittany showed all the water toys she had out for Sterling, including a water sprayer and reusable water balloons. "One accident in the house so far," she wrote across the video. "So we have moved to outside the rest of the day😂."

