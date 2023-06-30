Brittany and Jackson Mahomes Support Patrick at 'The Match' Golf Tournament: 'Family Fun'

Patrick and Travis Kelce defeated Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in Thursday's televised golf tournament

Published on June 30, 2023
Brittany Mahomes and Jackson Mahomes
Photo:

Jackson Mahomes/ Instagram

Patrick Mahomes had the support of his whole family when he and Travis Kelce defeated Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in The Match golf tournament on Thursday.

The Kansas City Chiefs star's wife Brittany and brother Jackson joined him at the Wynn Las Vegas golf course for the televised event, and the Mahomes squad shared family photos of the day on social media.

Brittany, 27, posted a boomerang to her story of "the crew" for the day, including Jackson, 23, his and Patrick's mother Randi, and their half-sister Mia.

Randi Mahomes Instagram

Randi Mahomes/ Instagram

Before the tournament, Randi posted a photo of Jackson and Mia, 11, with the caption, "Breakfast with my loves," as the group enjoyed cinnamon rolls at a nearby restaurant.

The tournament was the first public social outing for Jackson since he was released on bond in May after he was arrested on charges of aggravated sexual battery.

Randi also posed for photos with Brittany throughout the day. In one story, she wrote "Family fun" over a photo of herself with Mia, Jackson and Brittany.

Randi Mahomes Instagram

Randi Mahomes/ Instagram

Patrick and Kelce, 33, took home the title in TNT's golf match on Thursday.

The quarterback delivered an impressive performance in the victory over the Golden State Warriors stars. Kelce also shined on the course during the match, helping the NFL pals secure the win.

After they were crowned the winners, Patrick and Travis were gifted Tiffany's links on air.

Patrick jokingly compared the prize to their recent Super Bowl trophy, and Travis teased that the gold bracelets were possibly "even better" than the Lombardi trophy.

