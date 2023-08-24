Brittany Mahomes Says She Isn't Bothered by People Who Criticize Her ‘Anymore’

The wife of NFL star Patrick Mahomes and mother of two frequently shares details of their life on social media, which often leads to critical comments

By
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work previously appeared in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, The Dallas Morning News, Eater and other publications.
Published on August 24, 2023 05:09PM EDT
Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes arrive for the premiere of Netflix's docuseries "Quarterback"
Photo:

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

Brittany Mahomes is shutting down the negative feedback.

In an Instagram Q&A — accomplished when her kids fell asleep early, she shared — the mother of two and wife of NFL star Patrick Mahomes made it clear what her priorities are.

In a response to a follower who asked if it bothered her “when people continue to talk [badly] about you,” Brittany, 27, had an unfiltered reply.

“It used to yes. But not anymore. I could give two s---s about people’s opinion of me that don’t even know me,” she wrote alongside the peace sign.

In response to another question in which a fan asked about the emotional toll it takes “to have Patrick away so much,” the Kansas City Current co-owner was similarly candid.

“Not easy but it is what it is. You learn and adapt as you go! He works hard and we are very appreciative of everything he does for our family,” she wrote.

The busy mom of daughter Sterling Skye, 2½, and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, 8 months, does not typically hold back from posting and sharing details about the Mahomes’ family life.

When another fan asked what she's thinking when it comes to her kids' education, the football wife revealed she's "leaning toward homeschool."

The family has also been on full display away from social media as well, as stars of the first season of Quarterback on Netflix.

On a recent episode of the show, which also follows Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota throughout their day-to-day lives in the NFL, Brittany was frank about how she has adapted to being in the spotlight.

"I was not prepared for this," Brittany said of the intensity of life in the NFL. "And at such a young age. We were in love and I loved him with all of my heart. But, you know, I didn't expect it to skyrocket this soon, and us kind of just being thrown into the fire like this."

