Brittany Mahomes Denies 'Rumor' She's Expecting Another Baby with Patrick Mahomes: 'Not Pregnant'

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes are in no rush to make any decisions about growing their family.

On Wednesday, the Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, continued an Instagram Story Q&A from the night prior, answering commenters' questions. At one point, Brittany addresses a fan who asks if she's expecting baby No. 3.

"I'm not really sure where this rumor started but no, I am not pregnant," she responded.

Earlier in the Q&A, a fan asked if Brittany and her NFL quarterback husband, also 27, had plans to add to their family, with her noting a lot of other people also asked in her response.

"We aren't sure honestly! Part of me says yes part of me says ehhhh maybe not!"

Brittany Mahomes' response in Instagram Q&A. Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

The couple have spent recent months adjusting to life as a family of four after welcoming son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon in November. Earlier this month, Brittany shared photos on Instagram from her summer with Patrick and their kids — son Bronze, 8 months, and daughter Sterling Skye, 2½.

"Well, getting ready for football season but looking back at our first offseason as 4🥹," Brittany wrote. "Whew it flew by!"

Last week, the Kansas City Chiefs star enjoyed quality time with Sterling, who was dressed in her dad's jersey as they played at training camp together.

"Another Year❤️💛," Brittany captioned the set of photos, which also included a photo of the couple with their toddler daughter.

Brittany Mahomes' response in Instagram Q&A. Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Last month, the mom of two posted a sweet video to her Instagram Story of Patrick leaving for training camp as preparation for a new NFL season kicked off.

"Say bye bye daddy!" Brittany told Sterling. "Bye bye daddy," the toddler repeated.

"I love you," Brittany told her daughter to say. "I love you," Sterling repeated.

"Sending @patrickmahomes off to camp," Brittany wrote on the video.