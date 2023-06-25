Brittany Mahomes Shares Photo of Daughter, 2, Wearing Louis Vuitton Sunhat for Beach Day: 'Our Angel'

The Kansas City Currents co-owner and her football player husband share daughter Sterling and son Bronze

By Hannah Sacks
Published on June 25, 2023 12:03PM EDT
mahomes beach day
Photo:

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany Mahomes' kids are enjoying a day at the beach!

On Thursday, the Kansas City Currents co-owner, 27, posted a few photos to her Instagram Story of her two kids enjoying themselves at the beach. In one photo, son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 6 months, wears a blue hat with a snorkling fish on it and takes a nap.

In another photo, daughter Sterling, 2, wears a black one-piece swimsuit with pink flowers and a beige Louis Vuitton sunhat.

"@patrickmahomes Our angel 🥺😍," the mom of two wrote across the photo.

Brittany shares her two kids with husband and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, 27.

mahomes beach day

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

In May, Brittany shared an adorable photo of her husband teaching daughter Sterling how to golf. In the photo, the quarterback wore a white long-sleeve shirt and guided Sterling as she attempted to hit a golf ball on a tee. Brittany simply tagged her husband and left the photo captionless, letting the adorable Story speak for itself.

Earlier that week, the Kansas City Current co-owner shared another series of videos to her Instagram Story as she treated her daughter Sterling to a backyard golf trip. But the day wasn't just about golfing — Brittany revealed that Sterling has started potty training.

In a subsequent video, Brittany said that they're "attempting potty training today" and captioned the Story, "It's a good day to have a good day😂🙏."

Recently, Brittany shared some of her reflections on mom life when she posted shots from a family photo shoot on her Instagram.

"Mom. Part of my purpose and my main priority. These two have impacted my life and I cherish every last second with them. They make all my days the best days," she captioned the set of photos.

"Never could I have imagined having two of the most perfect little additions to our family. I love them beyond anything I could ever say and I'm so so so thankful to be their mama. I knew becoming a mom was gonna be amazing but man have they have made it better than I could have ever thought🥹💕."

