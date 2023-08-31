Brittany Mahomes Is a Proud Mom as She Shows Off Sweet Birthday Cake Daughter Sterling, 2, Made for Her

Not only does Brittany Mahomes have a star football player in the house — she has a little baker too.

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared a photo on her Instagram Story on Thursday showing the couple's daughter, Sterling, 2, smiling as she presented her mom with a small cake topped with what appeared to be white-chocolate chips in honor of her 27th birthday Sept. 1.

"She made me a cake," Brittany wrote in the caption, coupled with smile and heart emojis.

The sweet moment came two days after Patrick threw the mother of two a denim and diamonds-filled bash. Brittany shared a carousel of photos of several of her friends dressed in various styles and shades of denim in front of a sparkly silver curtain, which was framed by blue and silver balloons and glittery disco balls.

Brittany Mahomes's daughter Sterling Skye. brittanylynne/Instagram

"Patrick surprised me with my girlssss and a celebration this weekend and it was THE BEST TIME!,” she wrote on Instagram. The Kansas City Current soccer owner also posed with her husband during the party. "Always making me feel special," she wrote alongside photos of her and Patrick.

It's been a summer filled with milestones for the Mahomes family. Last week, Brittany shared that Sterling had “success” in potty training. She posted a photo on Instagram of her daughter and wrote, “Sharing a smiley photo of Sterling, the face of a girl who got to finally get out of the house as a potty trained girly!?"

“Some of you asked me to share what worked so this is it,” she wrote before adding a list of tips that included “not being forceful,” “constantly reminding her,” and “letting her know you are serious when necessary.”

Another big event for the Mahomes family during Patrick’s off-season was teaching Sterling and her little brother, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, 8 months, how to golf, back in May.

If Sterling continues to pursue her baking skills her next cake could be for her dad. Patrick turns 27 on Sept. 17th. He'll spend his birthday in Florida, as the Chiefs play the Jacksonville Jaguars in an away game.

