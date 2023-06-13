Brittany Mahomes' Daughter Practices Mom Skills with Her Baby Dolls — Watch the Cute Video!

Brittany Mahomes' daughter Sterling Skye is practicing her mommy skills!

On Monday, the Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, posted a cute video of her daughter Sterling, 2, on her Instagram Story as she carried her baby dolls with her in the car.

"All the baby stuff had to come with us huh Ster?" Mahomes says in the video. "Yeah," her daughter replies.

"Two babies, bottle, diaper, changing pad," Mahomes says with a laugh.

In another video, Sterling claims that there's a bug in their driveway. "A bug? Oh no," the mom-of-two says. "You got both your babies?" Mahomes asks.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Brittany Mahomes/instagram

Mahomes also included a sweet photo of her son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 6 months, in a sling as Sterling eats a snack in the background. She shares both of her children with husband and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Last week, Brittany shared a video of Sterling as she began to pick up her mom's soccer skills. In the video, Brittany cheered her daughter on as she kicked the ball into the net.

Sterling wore a blue Kansas City Royals jersey with the name "Mahomes" on the back, white sneakers and her hair pulled back. "Goal!" a sticker on the video read.

Soccer isn't the only sport that Sterling has tried out recently. Last month, Brittany shared a sweet photo on her Instagram Story of her Kansas City Chiefs quarterback husband teaching Sterling how to golf.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

In the photo, the quarterback wore a white long-sleeve shirt and guided Sterling as she attempted to hit a golf ball on a tee. Brittany simply tagged her husband and left the photo captionless, letting the adorable Story speak for itself.

Earlier that same week, Brittany shared another series of videos to her Instagram Story as she treated her daughter Sterling to a backyard golf trip.