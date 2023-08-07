Brittany Mahomes Shares Photos of Daughter's Football Fun with Patrick Mahomes at NFL Training Camp

Patrick Mahomes has a very special visitor at training camp.

On Saturday, Brittany Mahomes shared photos of the Kansas City Chiefs star, 27, enjoying quality time with daughter Sterling Skye, 2, who was dressed in her dad's jersey as they played at training camp together.

"Another Year❤️💛," Brittany captioned the set of photos, which also included a photo of the couple with their toddler daughter. The pair are also parents to son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, 8 months.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Later, Brittany shared a photo on her Instagram Story of Sterling sporting a serious face as she held a football in her hands while on an indoor field.

"Game face 😂," she captioned the photo.

Last month, the mom of two posted a sweet video to her Instagram Story of Patrick leaving for training camp as preparation for a new NFL season kicked off.

"Say bye bye daddy!" Brittany told Sterling. "Bye bye daddy," the toddler repeated.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

"I love you," Brittany told her daughter to say. "I love you," Sterling repeated.

"Blow him kisses," the Kansas City Current co-owner said to Sterling, who in turn blew kisses as her father's car pulled out of their driveway.

"Sending @patrickmahomes off to camp," Brittany wrote on the video.