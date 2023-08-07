Brittany Mahomes Shares Photos of Daughter's Football Fun with Patrick Mahomes at NFL Training Camp

Brittany Mahomes took her daughter to visit Patrick Mahomes at work, sharing sweet moments from the day on Instagram

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 7, 2023 03:38PM EDT
Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Photos of Daughter Sterling's Football Fun with Patrick Mahomes at NFL Training Camp
Photo:

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Patrick Mahomes has a very special visitor at training camp.

On Saturday, Brittany Mahomes shared photos of the Kansas City Chiefs star, 27, enjoying quality time with daughter Sterling Skye, 2, who was dressed in her dad's jersey as they played at training camp together.

"Another Year❤️💛," Brittany captioned the set of photos, which also included a photo of the couple with their toddler daughter. The pair are also parents to son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, 8 months.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Photos of Daughter Sterling's Football Fun with Patrick Mahomes at NFL Training Camp

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Later, Brittany shared a photo on her Instagram Story of Sterling sporting a serious face as she held a football in her hands while on an indoor field.

"Game face 😂," she captioned the photo.

Last month, the mom of two posted a sweet video to her Instagram Story of Patrick leaving for training camp as preparation for a new NFL season kicked off.

"Say bye bye daddy!" Brittany told Sterling. "Bye bye daddy," the toddler repeated.

Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Photos of Daughter Sterling's Football Fun with Patrick Mahomes at NFL Training Camp

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

"I love you," Brittany told her daughter to say. "I love you," Sterling repeated.

"Blow him kisses," the Kansas City Current co-owner said to Sterling, who in turn blew kisses as her father's car pulled out of their driveway.

"Sending @patrickmahomes off to camp," Brittany wrote on the video.

Related Articles
Bindi Irwin Shares Sweet Photo of Toddler Daughter Grace Enjoying Quality Time Racing with Chandler Powell and Robert Irwin
Bindi Irwin Shows Daughter Grace Twinning in Khakis with Uncle Robert Irwin and Dad Chandler Powell
Lamar Odom Shares Rare Photos with Son Lamar Jr. and Daughter Destiny: 'My Family'
Lamar Odom Shares Rare Photos with Son Lamar Jr. and Daughter Destiny: 'My Family'
pregnant serena williams
Pregnant Serena Williams Bares Her Bump in Matching Gucci Set: 'Been Waiting for This Moment'
Tom Pelphrey Shares Sweet Snap of Kaley Cuoco Smiling with Baby Daughter Matilda
Kaley Cuoco Smiles with Baby Girl Matilda in Sweet Photo Snapped by Tom Pelphrey
Khloe Kardashian Shares Adorable Video of Daughter True Having Fun in the Pool
Khloé Kardashian Shares Adorable Video of Daughter True Having Some Dramatic Fun in the Pool
Lindsay Lohan and Dina Lohan
Dina Lohan Says Daughter Lindsay Was 'Always Meant to Be a Mother' After Welcoming Baby (Exclusive)
Giannis Antetokounmpo Shares 'Rehab' Routine with Son Maverick: 'Paw Patrol and Shooting'
Giannis Antetokounmpo Shares 'Rehab' Routine with Son Maverick: 'Paw Patrol and Shooting'
Hoda Kotb daughters
Hoda Kotb Shares Update on Daughter Hope Five Months After Her ICU Stay: She's 'On the Mend'
Jennie garth's kids from the people taylor swift party
Jennie Garth's Three Daughters Look All Grown Up at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour with Mom: Photos
Martha Stewart Shows Off Handmade Birthday Cards from Granddaugther Jude: 'The Very Best'
Martha Stewart Shows Off 'Very Best' Handmade Birthday Cards from 12-Year-Old Granddaughter Jude
Jana Kramer kids first day of school
Pregnant Jana Kramer Shares Her Kids' Mixed Reactions on First Day of School: 'Here They Come'
John Legend Gives Infant Daughter Esti a Piggyback Ride in Sweet Photo: 'Angel on My Shoulders'
John Legend Gives Baby Daughter Esti a Piggyback Ride in Sweet Photo: 'Angel on My Shoulders'
'Teen Mom' 's Gary Shirley Shares Rare Photo of Daughters Emilee and Leah on First Day of School
'Teen Mom' 's Gary Shirley Shares Rare Photo of Daughters Emilee and Leah on First Day of School
James Van Der Beek and daughter wash RV.
James Van Der Beek Uses His Daughter to Clean RV at a 'Pit Stop' During Family Vacation
SoFi and PEOPLE host Brooklyn Lachey and Vanessa Lachey at their Taylor Swift pre-concert party at The Shay on August 03, 2023
Vanessa and Nick Lachey Enjoy Night Out with Daughter Brooklyn at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: 'Core Memory'
Bindi Irwin's Daughter Grace Attends "Staff Meeting" At Australia Zoo
Bindi Irwin's Daughter Grace Attends "Staff Meeting" at Australia Zoo — See The Video!