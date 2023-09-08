Brittany Mahomes Cheers on Husband Patrick at Kansas City Chiefs Home Opener: ‘Gamedays Are BACKKKKK’

Brittany Mahomes is ready for football season!

The 28-year-old wife to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was excited to share photos from the first game of the 2023-24 NFL season on Thursday.

"Gamedays are BACKKKKK❤️," Brittany wrote in the caption of her post, which showed an image of the mother of two smiling on the field and another photo of her and Patrick, 27, kissing before kick-off.

Brittany went with a simple look for the first game of the season, arriving at Arrowhead Stadium in a white dress and white, high-top sneakers.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes. Preston Smith

The Kansas City Current co-owner attended the game with Patrick's brother, Jackson Mahomes.

Brittany and Jackson posed for a sweet photo on the field and shared the image on their Instagram stories.

Brittany and Jackson Mahomes attends Chief's first game of the 2023 NFL season. Jackson Mahomes/Instagram

Left without star tight end Travis Kelce due to injury on Thursday, the Chiefs came up short in the 21-20 loss to Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Brittany has become a familiar face at her husband's game throughout his career, dating back to when the two met in high school.

Brittany Mahomes. Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Speaking to PEOPLE at the premiere of Netflix's Quarterback documentary, Patrick said Brittany is a crucial key to his success in the NFL, which includes two MVP selections and a pair of Super Bowl wins.

“I have a great wife. I think that helps out a ton,” he said in July. "She helps me out a ton by taking stuff off my plate.”

The NFL star added, "I have great people around me and I can be Patrick Mahomes. I can be myself, the same person I've grown up being — and luckily that's won a couple of Super Bowls."

The couple married in July 2022 and share daughter Sterling Skye, 2, and son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, 10 months.

