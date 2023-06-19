Brittany Mahomes Calls Patrick Mahomes 'Our Rock' on First Father's Day as a Family of Four

Patrick Mahomes is celebrating Father's Day with his family.



The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 27, was celebrated by wife Brittany Mahomes, also 27, in an Instagram post Sunday.

"Happy Fathers Day to our rock! We are so thankful for everything you do for this family!" the Kansas City Current co-owner wrote.

Calling Mahomes "the best Dada" to son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, 6 months, and daughter Sterling Skye, 2, she concluded, "We love you endlessly!"



The mom of two also shared a photo of their two kids in her Instagram Story, where Sterling hovers over her baby brother.

Five months after welcoming their firstborn, Mahomes told PEOPLE that being a father has "been awesome" and that he was "blessed to have a really, really good first baby."



"Brittany has helped out a ton being a champion mom, and so it's been a lot of fun and to be able to come home every single day and see her and how energized she is and how she's changing and growing already," he continued. "I'm just trying to tell her to slow down so I can enjoy every minute of it."



Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

While the responsibility of being the youngest quarterback to be named Super Bowl MVP has changed Mahomes for the better, fatherhood has helped him grow so much more.

"Nothing's like having a kid and having someone that you're going every single day knowing that you're trying to take care of," he said. "It truly is an amazing feeling to know I get to go to work every single day for something and then get to come home and enjoy the time I get with them."

In October 2022, Mahomes revealed how he feels about influencing his kids to play sports during an episode of Football in America. The athlete said he plans to "stay out the way" when it comes to his kids' potential athletic interests.

"I think that's the best thing for me," he explained. "I'm going to help teach my son, my daughter, all the fundamentals and whatever they want to learn. But at the same time, I want to stay out of the way and let it be about them."