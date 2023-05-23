Brittany Mahomes Snaps Sweet Bedtime Cuddle Between Son Bronze and Daughter Sterling: 'Nothing Better'

Brittany Mahomes shared one of her favorite scenes to take in as a mom of two in an Instagram Story Monday

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on May 23, 2023 11:29 AM
Brittany Mahomes kids cuddling IG story
Brittany Mahomes' kids, Bronze and Sterling, cuddling. Photo:

Brttany Mahomes/Instagram, Mike Coppola/Getty 

Brittany Mahomes is soaking up the sweet moments as a mom of two.

The Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, shared an adorable photo to her Instagram Story on Monday showing son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 6 months, and daughter Sterling Skye, 2, dressed in pajamas and laying down in a crib together. Brittany shares her two kids with husband Patrick Mahomes.

Sterling wears a cookie-print onesie with a sleep sack over it, laughing with her arms wrapped around her baby brother, who smiles at the camera while wearing a snail-printed blue and white onesie.

"There's just nothing better then this 🥹," Brittany captioned the shot.

Brittany Mahomes and Daughter Sterling Support Patrick Mahomes at Training Camp: 'Time to Bring Red Back'
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

On Monday, the mom of two shared another series of videos to her Instagram Story as she treated her daughter Sterling to a backyard golf trip. But the day wasn't just about golfing — Brittany revealed that Sterling has started potty training.

"You need help teeing up the ball?" Brittany asked as daughter Sterling led her over to her tee in one video. "Right there?" she asked, as Sterling yelled "yes!" in response.

In another video, Brittany said that they're "attempting potty training today" and captioned the Story, "It's a good day to have a good day😂🙏." She pointed out Bronze as she turned around to show her computer's screen that showed his room on a monitor inside.

Brittany Matthews, Patrick Mahomes
Brittany Matthews/Instagram

Recently, Brittany shared some of her reflections on mom life when she posted shots from a family photo shoot on her Instagram.

"Mom. Part of my purpose and my main priority. These two have impacted my life and I cherish every last second with them. They make all my days the best days," she captioned the set of photos.

"Never could I have imagined having two of the most perfect little additions to our family. I love them beyond anything I could ever say and I'm so so so thankful to be their mama. I knew becoming a mom was gonna be amazing, but man, have they have made it better than I could have ever thought🥹💕."

