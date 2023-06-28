Brittany Mahomes and Daughter, 2, Enjoy Dolphin Meet-and-Greet During Island Family Vacation

Brittany Mahomes is getting up close to nature with her daughter.

Sharing more scenes from the family's recent tropical vacation on her Instagram Story Tuesday, the day's adventure saw the Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, and daughter Sterling Skye, 2, meeting dolphins together.

The first photos and videos were from a bridge over the water, where mother and daughter watched the dolphins from a distance.

"What's in there, Sterling?" Mahomes asked her little girl.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sterling Mahomes looking at the water. Instagram/brittanylynne

"Little fishes," the toddler replied, soon after adding, "I see the dolphins!"

The two marveled at the sight before getting ready and getting into the water to take a closer look. The proud mom shared a photo of them working with the trainer and later, a posed Polaroid where she held a tense-looking Sterling as the dolphin came up just behind them and smiles.

Later, Brittany shared a family photo with husband Patrick Mahomes, 27, son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 6 months, and Sterling as they traveled in a golf cart, all smiling widely and enjoying the moment.

Brittany Mahomes bringing daughter Sterling to meet the dolphins. Instagram/brittanylynne

The proud parents, who are high school sweethearts, got engaged in September 2020, when Mahomes popped the question to the former pro soccer player after the Chiefs' Super Bowl ring ceremony.

Patrick and Brittany celebrated their first wedding anniversary in March.

Brittany shared a carousel of photos from their Maui wedding, as she marked the sweet anniversary. "Happy 1st Anniversary," she wrote. "One of the best weeks of my life, marrying your best friend it's one of the greatest things you could do!"

She added, "Nothing beats doing life with you and these beautiful kiddos of ours! Year 1 was wild but we got many more to go. You & Me forever."



Sterling Mahomes looking out at the water. Instagram/brittanylynne

When celebrating Mother's Day last month, Brittany shared some of her reflections on mom life as she posted shots from a family photo shoot on her Instagram.

"Mom. Part of my purpose and my main priority. These two have impacted my life and I cherish every last second with them. They make all my days the best days," she captioned the set of photos.

"Never could I have imagined having two of the most perfect little additions to our family. I love them beyond anything I could ever say and I'm so so so thankful to be their mama. I knew becoming a mom was gonna be amazing but man have they have made it better than I could have ever thought🥹💕."

