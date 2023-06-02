Brittany Furlan Says It's 'Really Strange' Fans Want Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson Back Together (Exclusive)

The social media star tells PEOPLE that fans "don't know what goes on behind closed doors"

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on June 2, 2023 04:45 PM
Tommy Lee, Brittany Furlan and Pamela Anderson
Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan; Pamela Anderson. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty, Roy Rochlin/Getty

Brittany Furlan is (almost) always kidding. That’s why, when the comedian and social media star drew a firestorm of controversy over a TikTok she made about husband Tommy Lee's ex-wife Pamela Anderson, she was able to brush it off.

"Oh my God, that was so stupid," she tells PEOPLE now of the February video, in which she joked that Anderson wouldn't care if she died. "I was literally saying if I died and then all these people were like, ‘Oh my God, you're talking about if she died, how you would think it's funny.’ I'm like, 'What are you talking about?’ That’s another thing with me — I just feel like people constantly try to flip stuff around and just make it like I'm this bad, horrible person and I'm totally not. I'm always just trying to find a joke."

Furlan, 36, married the Mötley Crüe rocker, 60, in 2019, and has since watched as his relationship with Anderson, 55, saw renewed attention from both fans and the media,  first after the release of Hulu’s biographical drama miniseries Pam & Tommy in February 2022, and then again after Anderson’s documentary Pamela, a Love Story earlier this year.

For Furlan, the parasocial relationship fans seem to have with Lee and Anderson (who were married from 1995 to 1998) is strange.

RELATED VIDEO: Who Is Brittany Furlan? 3 Things to Know About Tommy Lee’s Wife

"All the people being like, 'Oh, they need to be back together. They are each other's soulmates' and all this weird s---," she says. "I'm like, ‘You guys, my husband, if he wanted to be back with her, would be back with her in two seconds.’ They act like this is all new. They've been separated for a long time, even before I came along. It was just odd to deal with a lot of that stuff. I get that people try to romanticize things that they make up in their head or whatever, but it is really strange."

It doesn't help that the former Vine star still seems hurt by comments Anderson made in March 2018, following an altercation Lee had with their son Brandon, 26. At the time, the Baywatch star published a letter in which she called Lee a "disaster spinning out of control," and wrote that "his fiancée keeps him drunk — this is what he wants — someone to behave badly with."

"In the beginning, people were like, 'Oh, she's always been so nice about you,' but they don't know what goes on behind closed doors," she says. "I'm the one that got my husband sober and has helped him stay sober. In the beginning of us dating, [Anderson] did a public journal saying that I was the one that kept him drunk, which was so wrong and so awful. I just won't forget that. You know what I'm saying? Then now she's like, 'Oh, I'm so happy for them.' But that's to the public. I don't really… I don't know."

Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan arrive at the premiere of Netflix's 'The Dirt' at ArcLight Hollywood on March 18, 2019 in Hollywood, California
Brittany Furlan and Tommy Lee. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Anderson, for her part, told The Howard Stern Show in January that she is entirely supportive of Furlan and Lee's marriage (and Furlan told TMZ in April that the two were "all good" and "want happiness").

"He's married and happy, and she's good to him and I totally support that and think that's great," Anderson said. "I hate to be annoying and going through this again. I'm sure she's annoyed, but I respect their relationship, and [I'm] just glad he's happy and he has somebody in his life."

Regardless, the attention has been easy for Furlan and Lee to ignore; she says the drummer is "very moved on" from it all.

Brittany Furlan
Brittany Furlan.

Greg Feiner

"We don't live in the past," she says. "Everyone else seems to stay in the past and talk about the past all the time, but we're living our life. This is our story. We don't even have conversations about that because that's not a part of our life. My husband's just such a great guy. The fact that we get pulled into this stuff again and again is very exhausting. But it is what it is."

For now, Furlan is focused on diving back in to stand-up comedy.

"I love it right now because I just get to perform and that's all I love to do," she says. "It just fulfills me in so many ways and it's so nice to just get to do it. I'm just loving it and I'm just enjoying my life with it so much. There's no better feeling to me than making people laugh."

Related Articles
Benjamin Millepied and Natalie Portman attend the L.A. Dance Project Annual Gala on October 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Natalie Portman, Husband Benjamin Millepied Still Together After His 'Enormous Mistake': Source
The Weeknd Reveals He Wants to Make an Album with Madonna
The Weeknd Reveals He Wants to Make an Album with Madonna After Dropping New Collab 'Popular'
Jon Batisteâs Dream Collaborator List Includes Taylor Swift: âIt Would Be Funâ
Jon Batiste's Dream Collaborator List Includes Taylor Swift: 'It Would Be Fun' (Exclusive)
Shaggy
Shaggy Says Fans Have Misunderstood 'It Wasn't Me' for Decades: 'It's an Anti-Cheating Song' (Exclusive)
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny Recalls Making Mix CDs for His Family Growing Up: 'It Was About Pleasing My Dad' (Exclusive)
Blxst
Blxst on Rapping for Tyler, the Creator, Lessons from Kendrick, Soundtracking NBA 2K23: 'I'm All About Legacy'
Tenacious D Take a Romantic Stroll on the Beach in Hilarious 'Wicked Game' Music Video
Tenacious D Take a Romantic Stroll on the Beach in Hilarious 'Wicked Game' Music Video
Noor Alfallah and Al Pacino
Al Pacino and Pregnant Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Are Together Despite Reports of Breakup: Source (Exclusive)
Alicia Witt
Alicia Witt Debuts New Single 'Clever Mind' — an 'Attempt to Find Forgiveness' for the Other Woman (Exclusive)
Brittany Furlan
Brittany Furlan Talks Using 'Comedy to Cope', Life with Tommy Lee and Mental Health Struggles (Exclusive)
FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA - MAY 27: Actor Johnny Depp takes a break during his trial at a Fairfax County Courthouse on May 27, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. Closing arguments in the Depp v. Heard defamation trial, brought by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard, begins today. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images); FAIRFAX, VA - APRIL 21:(NY & NJ NEWSPAPERS OUT) Amber Heard departs following the recess for the day outside court during the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard civil trial at Fairfax County Circuit Court on April 21, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. Depp is seeking $50 million in alleged damages to his career over an op-ed Heard wrote in the Washington Post in 2018.(Photo by Ron Sachs/Consolidated News Pictures/Getty Images)
Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard Verdict 1 Year Later: A Look Back at the Outcome and What's Next for the Exes
Me First and the Gimme Gimmes photographed in the 2023 Punk Rock Bowling portrait studio in Las Vegas, NV.
See the Finest Portraits and the Cutest Families from Punk Rock Bowling 2023 (Exclusive)
New Couple Alert! After a month of speculations, YG and Saweetie put all doubts to rest as they publicly confirm their relationship status, indulging in passionate PDA during their dreamy Cabo getaway. The lovebirds were spotted enjoying a dip in the pool, where they couldn't keep their hands off each other. Saweetie showcased her stunning curves in a vibrant pink bikini, radiating summertime vibes as she lounged poolside with her newfound beau. The couple initially sparked dating rumors when they were seen together at Coachella, solidifying their romance with this romantic vacation. Shot on May 28,. 2023**
Saweetie and YG Fuel Dating Rumors as Pair Spotted Embracing During Cabo Getaway
ben harper and harry styles
Ben Harper Says He 'Grew Creatively' After Working with Harry Styles: 'It Was a Singing Lesson' (Exclusive)
tyson ritter and machine gun kelly
Tyson Ritter Claims Machine Gun Kelly 'Went Ballistic' on Him over Megan Fox Film Scene Suggestion
Ed Sheeran, Ted Lasso
Ed Sheeran Releases 'A Beautiful Game' for the 'Ted Lasso' Season 3 Finale