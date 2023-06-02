Brittany Furlan Says It's 'Really Strange' Fans Want Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson Back Together (Exclusive)

Brittany Furlan is (almost) always kidding. That’s why, when the comedian and social media star drew a firestorm of controversy over a TikTok she made about husband Tommy Lee's ex-wife Pamela Anderson, she was able to brush it off.

"Oh my God, that was so stupid," she tells PEOPLE now of the February video, in which she joked that Anderson wouldn't care if she died. "I was literally saying if I died and then all these people were like, ‘Oh my God, you're talking about if she died, how you would think it's funny.’ I'm like, 'What are you talking about?’ That’s another thing with me — I just feel like people constantly try to flip stuff around and just make it like I'm this bad, horrible person and I'm totally not. I'm always just trying to find a joke."

Furlan, 36, married the Mötley Crüe rocker, 60, in 2019, and has since watched as his relationship with Anderson, 55, saw renewed attention from both fans and the media, first after the release of Hulu’s biographical drama miniseries Pam & Tommy in February 2022, and then again after Anderson’s documentary Pamela, a Love Story earlier this year.

For Furlan, the parasocial relationship fans seem to have with Lee and Anderson (who were married from 1995 to 1998) is strange.

"All the people being like, 'Oh, they need to be back together. They are each other's soulmates' and all this weird s---," she says. "I'm like, ‘You guys, my husband, if he wanted to be back with her, would be back with her in two seconds.’ They act like this is all new. They've been separated for a long time, even before I came along. It was just odd to deal with a lot of that stuff. I get that people try to romanticize things that they make up in their head or whatever, but it is really strange."



It doesn't help that the former Vine star still seems hurt by comments Anderson made in March 2018, following an altercation Lee had with their son Brandon, 26. At the time, the Baywatch star published a letter in which she called Lee a "disaster spinning out of control," and wrote that "his fiancée keeps him drunk — this is what he wants — someone to behave badly with."

"In the beginning, people were like, 'Oh, she's always been so nice about you,' but they don't know what goes on behind closed doors," she says. "I'm the one that got my husband sober and has helped him stay sober. In the beginning of us dating, [Anderson] did a public journal saying that I was the one that kept him drunk, which was so wrong and so awful. I just won't forget that. You know what I'm saying? Then now she's like, 'Oh, I'm so happy for them.' But that's to the public. I don't really… I don't know."

Brittany Furlan and Tommy Lee. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Anderson, for her part, told The Howard Stern Show in January that she is entirely supportive of Furlan and Lee's marriage (and Furlan told TMZ in April that the two were "all good" and "want happiness").

"He's married and happy, and she's good to him and I totally support that and think that's great," Anderson said. "I hate to be annoying and going through this again. I'm sure she's annoyed, but I respect their relationship, and [I'm] just glad he's happy and he has somebody in his life."

Regardless, the attention has been easy for Furlan and Lee to ignore; she says the drummer is "very moved on" from it all.

Brittany Furlan. Greg Feiner

"We don't live in the past," she says. "Everyone else seems to stay in the past and talk about the past all the time, but we're living our life. This is our story. We don't even have conversations about that because that's not a part of our life. My husband's just such a great guy. The fact that we get pulled into this stuff again and again is very exhausting. But it is what it is."

For now, Furlan is focused on diving back in to stand-up comedy.

"I love it right now because I just get to perform and that's all I love to do," she says. "It just fulfills me in so many ways and it's so nice to just get to do it. I'm just loving it and I'm just enjoying my life with it so much. There's no better feeling to me than making people laugh."