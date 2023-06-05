Mötley Crüe rocker Tommy Lee is known for his wild ways — and that's just the way wife Brittany Furlan likes him.

The comedian, 36, tells PEOPLE that her husband, 60, is "such a goofball" — and his unpredictable social media habits (like the time he shared a full-frontal nude) are part of his charm.

"That's what I love about him, is he's so crazy and wild. I know he posts a lot of controversial stuff, which I'm like, 'Oh God, why are you posting that?' My husband will post stuff that he thinks is funny," she says. "People get up in arms and I'm like, 'Oh my God, just remember that this is a 60-year-old man posting on the internet.' I don't care, really."

She continues: "I have no control of him. He is his own person. If he wants to post his weiner, I don't personally care because I think nudity is not a big deal at all. 'Oh, a penis.' Who cares?"



Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan. Kevin Mazur/Getty

Lee and Furlan tied the knot in 2019 after two years of dating, and she often uses their relationship as material for her stand-up comedy routines. Just like the drummer, Furlan has been known to get raunchy, and often offers R-rated glimpses into her personal life. A recent routine saw her joking that her vagina "was normal" before she married Lee.



The comedian says she's an "extroverted introvert" who's able to leave boundaries behind when she performs.

"I literally just joke about everything in my life. Some people will attack me for it and make fun of me, but I use comedy to cope with whatever I'm dealing with," she says. "That's just what I've done since I was little. I essentially learned it from when my parents would fight. I would try to distract them by being funny."

RELATED VIDEO: Brittany Furlan Jokes Her 'Vagina Was Normal' Before She Wed Tommy Lee: 'I Should Be Doing Sit-Down Comedy





Though Lee's online persona is still as rock 'n' roll as ever, Furlan often joins him and his bandmates on tour, and says their hard-partying ways are mostly behind them.

"Everyone’s pretty much sober now, so they’re really mellow," she says of the band. "Everyone has wives and children, so they're not bringing girls backstage. The craziest thing they do is have a cookout and light fireworks. They're all grown up."



When she's not on the road, she FaceTimes the drummer — whom she met on the celebrity dating app Raya in 2017 — every day.

"We're always in contact. I talk to him more than I talk to anyone in my life," she says. "It's fun to have a little bit of time apart because then you get to miss the person."

