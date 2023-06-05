Why Brittany Furlan Is Cool with Husband Tommy Lee Sharing NSFW Photos: 'Nudity Is Not a Big Deal' (Exclusive)

"I have no control of him. He is his own person. If he wants to post his weiner, I don't personally care," the social media star says

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on June 5, 2023 09:00 AM
Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan arrive at the premiere of Netflix's 'The Dirt' at ArcLight Hollywood on March 18, 2019 in Hollywood, California
Brittany Furlan and Tommy Lee. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Mötley Crüe rocker Tommy Lee is known for his wild ways — and that's just the way wife Brittany Furlan likes him.

The comedian, 36, tells PEOPLE that her husband, 60, is "such a goofball" — and his unpredictable social media habits (like the time he shared a full-frontal nude) are part of his charm.

"That's what I love about him, is he's so crazy and wild. I know he posts a lot of controversial stuff, which I'm like, 'Oh God, why are you posting that?' My husband will post stuff that he thinks is funny," she says. "People get up in arms and I'm like, 'Oh my God, just remember that this is a 60-year-old man posting on the internet.' I don't care, really."

She continues: "I have no control of him. He is his own person. If he wants to post his weiner, I don't personally care because I think nudity is not a big deal at all. 'Oh, a penis.' Who cares?"

Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan attend the "American Woman" premiere party at Chateau Marmont on May 31, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan. Kevin Mazur/Getty

Lee and Furlan tied the knot in 2019 after two years of dating, and she often uses their relationship as material for her stand-up comedy routines.  Just like the drummer, Furlan has been known to get raunchy, and often offers R-rated glimpses into her personal life. A recent routine saw her joking that her vagina "was normal" before she married Lee.

The comedian says she's an "extroverted introvert" who's able to leave boundaries behind when she performs.

"I literally just joke about everything in my life. Some people will attack me for it and make fun of me, but I use comedy to cope with whatever I'm dealing with," she says. "That's just what I've done since I was little. I essentially learned it from when my parents would fight. I would try to distract them by being funny."

RELATED VIDEO: Brittany Furlan Jokes Her 'Vagina Was Normal' Before She Wed Tommy Lee: 'I Should Be Doing Sit-Down Comedy


Though Lee's online persona is still as rock 'n' roll as ever, Furlan often joins him and his bandmates on tour, and says their hard-partying ways are mostly behind them.

"Everyone’s pretty much sober now, so they’re really mellow," she says of the band. "Everyone has wives and children, so they're not bringing girls backstage. The craziest thing they do is have a cookout and light fireworks. They're all grown up."

When she's not on the road, she FaceTimes the drummer — whom she met on the celebrity dating app Raya in 2017 — every day.

"We're always in contact. I talk to him more than I talk to anyone in my life," she says. "It's fun to have a little bit of time apart because then you get to miss the person."

Related Articles
James Tupper and Atlas Heche Tupper anne heche
James Tupper Says He and Son Atlas Are 'Taking Care of Each Other' After Anne Heche's Death (Exclusive)
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Gillette Stadium on May 19, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Taylor Swift Kicks Off Pride Month with Speech at Chicago Concert: 'This Is a Safe Space for You'
Remy Ma
Remy Ma Reportedly Claims She’s 35 Instead of 43 — but Says It’s Due to Prison Time and COVID
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny Says Taking Month-Long Breaks from Social Media Helps Him 'Breathe Better' (Exclusive)
Rihanna Taylor Swift and Beyonce still top forbes' richest women
Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé Make the Cut on Forbes' List of 15 Richest Female Celebrities
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 07: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs onstage for night three of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Nissan Stadium on May 07, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Taylor Swift Announces New Eras Tour Dates in Latin America and Teases 'Lots' More International Shows
Paul Cattermole from S Club 7 has died
S Club 7's Paul Cattermole Died of Heart-Related Issues, Death Certificate Shows
Jon Batisteâs Dream Collaborator List Includes Taylor Swift: âIt Would Be Funâ
Jon Batiste's Dream Collaborator List Includes Taylor Swift: 'It Would Be Fun' (Exclusive)
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny Recalls Making Mix CDs for His Family Growing Up: 'It Was About Pleasing My Dad' (Exclusive)
Singer Billy Joel announces the end of his residency at Madison Square Garden in 2024 during a press conference on June 1, 202
Billy Joel Announces End of Madison Square Garden Residency After 10 Years: 'It's Hard to End'
Tommy Lee, Brittany Furlan and Pamela Anderson
Brittany Furlan Says It's 'Really Strange' Fans Want Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson Back Together (Exclusive)
Alicia Witt
Alicia Witt Debuts New Single 'Clever Mind' — an 'Attempt to Find Forgiveness' for the Other Woman (Exclusive)
Brittany Furlan
Brittany Furlan Talks Using 'Comedy to Cope', Life with Tommy Lee and Mental Health Struggles (Exclusive)
: Shakira looks happy getting off a small boat as she finishes up another wakeboarding session in Miami
Shakira Goes Wakeboarding in Miami After Leaving Barcelona for 'New Chapter' with Her Kids
Me First and the Gimme Gimmes photographed in the 2023 Punk Rock Bowling portrait studio in Las Vegas, NV.
See the Finest Portraits and the Cutest Families from Punk Rock Bowling 2023 (Exclusive)
New Couple Alert! After a month of speculations, YG and Saweetie put all doubts to rest as they publicly confirm their relationship status, indulging in passionate PDA during their dreamy Cabo getaway. The lovebirds were spotted enjoying a dip in the pool, where they couldn't keep their hands off each other. Saweetie showcased her stunning curves in a vibrant pink bikini, radiating summertime vibes as she lounged poolside with her newfound beau. The couple initially sparked dating rumors when they were seen together at Coachella, solidifying their romance with this romantic vacation. Shot on May 28,. 2023**
Saweetie and YG Fuel Dating Rumors as Pair Spotted Embracing During Cabo Getaway