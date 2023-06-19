Nick Cannon Shares Sweet Father's Day Poster Made by Daughter Powerful: 'He's My Best Friend'

Nick Cannon's daughters had sweet and funny responses in a Father's Day post on Instagram Sunday

By Staff Author
Published on June 19, 2023 09:56PM EDT
Nick Cannon Father's Day
Photo:

Nick Cannon/Instagram

Brittany Bell and Nick Cannon's little girl gave her dad a special gift this Father's Day.

On Sunday, the Wild N' Out host, 42, shared photos sitting in front of a giant poster that reads "Happy Father's Day" with daughter Powerful Queen, 2.

In a close-up, the toddler sits on his lap as they hold a framed small poster. The poster, titled, "My Daddy by Powerful" says that her "Daddy Nick" is "only one" year old and loves to eat rice. Powerful says her favorite thing to do with Cannon is eat and ends by saying she loves him because "he is my best friend."

Cannon and Bell also share sons Rise Messiah, 8 months, and Golden Sagon, 6.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Nick Cannon Father's Day

Nick Cannon/Instagram

The Ph.D. student shared a video of Rise on Instagram last month, where the infant sits across from her on a field of grass with a basketball on the ground between them.

In the video, Bell asked Rise to follow some instructions — from waving to reaching up — and the infant obliged, laughing along the way.

"On his way!! He started reading sight words already too!!!! Can't wait to show you all.🤍✨," Bell wrote.


In addition to his three kids with Bell, Cannon shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, 12, with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

He also shares twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 2, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 6 months, with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary Love, 11 months, with Bre Tiesi, and daughter Onyx Ice, 9 months, with LaNisha Cole.

Additionally, he's dad to two children with Alyssa Scott: son Zen — who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer — and daughter Halo Marie, 6 months.

Related Articles
Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell
Brittany Bell Says Her and Nick Cannon's 8-Month-Old Son Has 'Started Reading Sight Words'
Nick Cannon shares photos of kids on Instagram Story
Nick Cannon Shares Candid Moments with 8 of His 12 Children in Series of Photos
Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon Celebrates Twin Sons Zion and Zillion's 2nd Birthday: 'Love These Dudes So Much'
Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon Is Open to More Kids After 'Miracle' of Welcoming 12 Kids: 'Only God Can Tell Me If I'm Done'
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 9, His First with Model LaNisha Cole
Why Nick Cannon Spends the Most Time with Daughter Onyx Out of All His Children
Alyssa Scott
Alyssa Scott Shares Sweet Photo of Daughters Halo and Zeela in Matching Pink Barbie Pajamas
Nick Canon and Bre Tiesi with thier son
Nick Cannon Jokes About Paying Bre Tiesi 'Lambo Support' amid Child Support Comments: 'We Different'
Bre Tiesi, Nick Cannon
Bre Tiesi Says Nick Cannon Is a 'Good Dad' to Son Legendary but 'Not My Sugar Daddy': 'Take Care of Myself'
Bre Tiesi, Nick Cannon, and Their Son Legendary
Bre Tiesi Shares New Family Photos with Nick Cannon amid Child Support Comments: 'More Than Good'
Bre Tiesi Enjoys Quiet, 'Perfect' First Mother's Day with Her and Nick Cannon's Son Legendary Love
Bre Tiesi Enjoys Quiet, 'Perfect' First Mother's Day with Her and Nick Cannon's Son Legendary Love
Nick Cannon with his kids
Is It True You Don't Have to Pay Child Support After 10 Kids? A Lawyer Explains
All the Women Nick Cannon has Welcomed a Baby With
Every Woman Nick Cannon Has Welcomed Kids With — And What They’ve Said About Their Blended Family
Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon Says He Doesn't Abide By 'Government' Child Support System: 'My Account is Their Account'
Bre Tiesi and Son Legendary Celebrate Nick Cannon's Newest Projects with Balloons and Cupcakes: 'Love You'
Bre Tiesi and Son Legendary Surprise Nick Cannon to Celebrate New Shows: 'Love You So Very Much'
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Pose with Son Legendary On His First Thanksgiving https://www.instagram.com/stories/bre_tiesi/2979411690202264634/ solo and tout please
Bre Tiesi Replies to Commenter's Jab at Nick Cannon's Pricey Birthday Gift After Night Nurse Controversy
Nick Cannon/Instagram; family Easter photos
Nick Cannon Celebrates Easter with All 11 Kids — And Dresses Up as Easter Bunny for Photos!