Nick Cannon Shares Sweet Father's Day Poster Made by Daughter Powerful: 'He's My Best Friend'

Brittany Bell and Nick Cannon's little girl gave her dad a special gift this Father's Day.

On Sunday, the Wild N' Out host, 42, shared photos sitting in front of a giant poster that reads "Happy Father's Day" with daughter Powerful Queen, 2.

In a close-up, the toddler sits on his lap as they hold a framed small poster. The poster, titled, "My Daddy by Powerful" says that her "Daddy Nick" is "only one" year old and loves to eat rice. Powerful says her favorite thing to do with Cannon is eat and ends by saying she loves him because "he is my best friend."

Cannon and Bell also share sons Rise Messiah, 8 months, and Golden Sagon, 6.

Nick Cannon/Instagram

The Ph.D. student shared a video of Rise on Instagram last month, where the infant sits across from her on a field of grass with a basketball on the ground between them.



In the video, Bell asked Rise to follow some instructions — from waving to reaching up — and the infant obliged, laughing along the way.

"On his way!! He started reading sight words already too!!!! Can't wait to show you all.🤍✨," Bell wrote.



In addition to his three kids with Bell, Cannon shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, 12, with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

He also shares twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 2, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 6 months, with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary Love, 11 months, with Bre Tiesi, and daughter Onyx Ice, 9 months, with LaNisha Cole.

Additionally, he's dad to two children with Alyssa Scott: son Zen — who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer — and daughter Halo Marie, 6 months.

