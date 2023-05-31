Brittany Bell Says Her and Nick Cannon's 8-Month-Old Son Has 'Started Reading Sight Words'

Brittany Bell says that the youngest of her and Nick Cannon's three children is collecting skills left and right at 8 months

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 31, 2023 12:59 PM
Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell
Photo: Jerod Harris/Getty

Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell's little boy is learning fast!

On Saturday, the Ph.D. student mom of three, 35, shared a video of son Rise Messiah, 8 months, where the infant sits across from her on a field of grass with a basketball on the ground between them.

In the video, Bell asks Rise to wave, which he does. "Hi Rise, good job," the mom laughs.

"Rise, can you put your arms up? Let me see, arms up!" she coaches.

brittany bell nick cannon baby 05302023-50
Rise Messiah sitting on grass.

brittany bell/instagram

Rise follows along, raising his arms until his mom instructs him to put them back down.

"What about clap, can you clap?" she asks, to which Rise starts hitting the ground before bringing his hands together to clap.

"On his way!! He started reading sight words already too!!!! Can't wait to show you all.🤍✨," Bell wrote.

In addition to Rise, Bell and Nick Cannon share daughter Powerful Queen, 2, and son Golden Sagon, 6, who started the second grade at 5 years old.

Earlier this year, the proud mom shared a video on Instagram of her and Golden in the car together, where she quizzed him on spelling words. He could easily spell the words "knowledge" and "silence," with the video cutting off as he started to spell "imitated."

Brittany Bell Reveals Her and Nick Cannon's Son Golden Is Testing at a 4th Grade Level in School
Brittany Bell Instagram

The mom then shared a video that began by saying, "I just want to show you something. I've been busy in school, busy in the mom life, but I'm so proud of my son, he inspires me. Let me tell you why, look."

The video showed the results from a skill assessment taken by Golden, with Bell explaining, "Golden got tested for his abilities, and he's at grade level four. Although he's not even 6, he's in second grade. He's scoring in everything at a fourth-grade level."

"This is amazing. He blew me away. He inspires me."

In addition to his three kids with Bell, Cannon shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, 12, with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

He also shares twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, who turn 2 next month, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 6 months, with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary Love, 11 months, with Bre Tiesi, and daughter Onyx Ice, 8 months, with LaNisha Cole.

Additionally, he's dad to two children with Alyssa Scott: son Zen — who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer — and daughter Halo Marie, 5 months.

