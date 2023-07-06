Brittany Bell Shares Special Moments with All Three of Her and Nick Cannon's Kids on Fourth of July

Brittany Bell kept her three kids busy with her Fourth of July celebrations

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
Published on July 6, 2023 10:13AM EDT
Brittany Bell and Kids on the Fourth of July
Brittany Bell and daughter Powerful Queen. Photo:

Brittany Bell/ Instagram

Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell's three kids enjoyed a fun-filled Fourth of July.

The Ph.D. student, 35, shared an Instagram Reel with scenes from her family's celebration on Wednesday.

The clip begins with son Golden Sagon, 6, doing his best cannonball into the pool while Mom lays nearby relaxing. Later, she dresses in patriotic couples along with daughter Powerful Queen, 2, as they enjoy a parade-like celebration.

The family's night ended with watching fireworks, which the mom of three did with youngest Rise Messiah, 9 months, snuggled close.

Last month, on The Language of Love with Dr. Laura Berman, the father of 12 discussed his vision for his family and communicating with each of his kids about their unconventional blended unit.

Cannon shared that he has yet to get all of his kids together because "as much as that may be a wish of mine, I've got to respect that's not a wish of everyone's."

"I think that we'll get there. One of the things I've witnessed from some of my elders in the game, once the children get of age to make their own decisions, it'll happen," the Wild N' Out host explained.

"Because they're currently under their mothers' jurisdiction, I'm trying to play by the moms' rules. But once they can make their own decisions, I would hope and pray that we'll have established a strong enough relationship that they'll want to come hang out with me."

Brittany Bell and Kids on the Fourth of July

Brittany Bell/ Instagram

Cannon has welcomed his 12 children with six different women over the years. He shares twins Moroccan and Monroe (born in 2011) with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

In 2021, Cannon welcomed his second pair of twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa. He fathered his third child with De La Rosa, daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, in November 2022. The same year, Cannon also welcomed son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole.

Cannon is also a father to two children with Alyssa Scott: son Zen, who died of brain cancer at 5 months old in December 2021, and daughter Halo Marie Cannon, who was born on Dec. 14, 2022.

