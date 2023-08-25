Brittany Bell Celebrates First Day of School for Her and Nick Cannon's Kids Golden and Powerful

Brittany Bell is celebrating a milestone for two of her kids!

On Thursday, the Ph.D. student, 35, shared a series of photos to her Instagram honoring the first day of school for her kids Golden Sagon, 6, who is starting 3rd grade, and Powerful Queen, 2, who is starting pre-K.

In the photos, Bell stood in between her two kids, whom she shares with Nick Cannon, 42, alongside son Rise Messiah, 10 months.

Another photo showed the siblings wearing matching cobalt blue shirts and holding up chalkboards that denoted which grade they were going into, their aspirations, how old they are and a few of their favorite things.

"'Twas the first day of school — swipe to see the real candid moments lol — for both my babies this time together!" Bell wrote in the caption.

"And in good focused mom fashion I was too busy to worry about posting on time and all that hoopla. Yeah I said hoopla. 🤭🤣 just get it done mamas."

"Lol #themamagang oh and my first day back at doctoral program/grad school too. But I'll share that later lol," she ended her post.

For the Fourth of July, Bell shared her family's festivities in an Instagram Reel. The clip began with Golden doing his best cannonball into the pool while Bell lay nearby relaxing. Later, she dressed in patriotic clothes along with Powerful as they enjoyed a parade-like celebration.

In February, the proud mom celebrated Golden's 6th birthday, honoring him with an Instagram tribute. Sharing photos from his gamer-themed birthday party, Bell wrote, "Happy Birthday My son-ny son sonshine ✨My Golden Bear ✨ My handsome bansome baby boy ❤️ my Golden child. You have brought me more joy in six years of my whole life than ever."

"I am so proud to be your mom and I will tell you every day that I feel blessed to be your mama. Mommy will go above and beyond for you because my gratitude is immeasurable and my heart won't stop pushing me to find every way to love you and see your joy in action," she continued.

"It was so rewarding to see you thrive in pure joy as we celebrated you. You are all things Golden."