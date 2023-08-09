Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Family Photos from 'First Offseason as Four': 'It Flew By'

Brittany Mahomes is looking back at an offseason well spent making memories as a family.

On Tuesday, the Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, shared photos on Instagram from her summer with husband Patrick Mahomes and their two kids — son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, 8 months, and daughter Sterling Skye, 2½.

"Well, getting ready for football season but looking back at our first offseason as 4🥹," Brittany wrote. "Whew it flew by!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Last week, the Kansas City Chiefs star, 27, enjoyed quality time with Sterling, who was dressed in her dad's jersey as they played at training camp together.

"Another Year❤️💛," Brittany captioned the set of photos, which also included a photo of the couple with their toddler daughter.

Later, Brittany shared a photo on her Instagram Story of Sterling sporting a serious face as she held a football in her hands while on an indoor field.

"Game face 😂," she captioned the photo.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Last month, the mom of two posted a sweet video to her Instagram Story of Patrick leaving for training camp as preparation for a new NFL season kicked off.

"Say bye bye daddy!" Brittany told Sterling. "Bye bye daddy," the toddler repeated.

"I love you," Brittany told her daughter to say. "I love you," Sterling repeated.

"Blow him kisses," she said to Sterling, who in turn blew kisses as her father's car pulled out of their driveway.

"Sending @patrickmahomes off to camp," Brittany wrote on the video.