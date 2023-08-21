See Britt Robertson in Trailer for College Comedy 'The Re-Education of Molly Singer' (Exclusive)

It's time for Britt Robertson to re-enroll in college.

On Monday, Lionsgate shared the trailer for The Re-Education of Molly Singer exclusively with PEOPLE, showcasing Robertson, 33, as an attorney who re-enrolls in college to help her boss's son Elliot (Ty Simpkins) adjust to life away from home.

The trailer shows Molly arriving late to a court hearing for her client, resulting in her boss Brenda (Jaime Pressly) announcing the client is considering suing their firm for "mishandling his case." As Brenda reprimands Molly, her son Elliot calls and reveals he wants to leave fictional Barnett University after an incident with another student.



Brenda then enlists Molly — a former sorority president at the same college — to go back to school and help Elliot flourish there. She brings her best friend (Crazy Rich Asians' Nico Santos) along to befriend Elliot, teaching him how to dress better and help him rush a fraternity.



Lionsgate

Britt takes Elliot to a series of hard-partying events, at which point Brenda reminds her she does not want her to let Elliot "ruin his life" at college — as the trailer teases a shot of Molly and Elliot in a jail cell.

A synopsis says Molly "can't leave her partying ways behind" until Brenda offers her a chance to save her job, which involves getting Elliot "from zero to campus hero."



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Aided by her best friend, Molly goes to battle with stuck-up hall monitors, boozed-up frat brothers, and her old archenemy in a hilarious quest through the past to save her future," the synopsis reads.



Lionsgate

In addition to Robertson, Simpkins, Santos and Pressly, the R-rated comedy also stars Cierra Ramirez, Holland Roden and Wendie Malick. The movie was writen by Todd Friedman and Kevin Haskins and directed by Andy Palmer.



The Re-Education of Molly Singer is in theaters and on demand Sept. 29.