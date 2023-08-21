See Britt Robertson in Trailer for College Comedy 'The Re-Education of Molly Singer' (Exclusive)

Britt Robertson plays a lawyer hired to help her boss's college-student son come out of his shell

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle is an editorial assistant on the Movies team at PEOPLE. Tommy joined PEOPLE in 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 21, 2023 09:00AM EDT

It's time for Britt Robertson to re-enroll in college.

On Monday, Lionsgate shared the trailer for The Re-Education of Molly Singer exclusively with PEOPLE, showcasing Robertson, 33, as an attorney who re-enrolls in college to help her boss's son Elliot (Ty Simpkins) adjust to life away from home.

The trailer shows Molly arriving late to a court hearing for her client, resulting in her boss Brenda (Jaime Pressly) announcing the client is considering suing their firm for "mishandling his case." As Brenda reprimands Molly, her son Elliot calls and reveals he wants to leave fictional Barnett University after an incident with another student.

Brenda then enlists Molly — a former sorority president at the same college — to go back to school and help Elliot flourish there. She brings her best friend (Crazy Rich Asians' Nico Santos) along to befriend Elliot, teaching him how to dress better and help him rush a fraternity.

Britt Robertson Stars in Official Trailer for 'The Re-Education of Molly Singer

Lionsgate

Britt takes Elliot to a series of hard-partying events, at which point Brenda reminds her she does not want her to let Elliot "ruin his life" at college — as the trailer teases a shot of Molly and Elliot in a jail cell.

A synopsis says Molly "can't leave her partying ways behind" until Brenda offers her a chance to save her job, which involves getting Elliot "from zero to campus hero."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Aided by her best friend, Molly goes to battle with stuck-up hall monitors, boozed-up frat brothers, and her old archenemy in a hilarious quest through the past to save her future," the synopsis reads.

Britt Robertson Stars in Official Trailer for 'The Re-Education of Molly Singer

Lionsgate

In addition to Robertson, Simpkins, Santos and Pressly, the R-rated comedy also stars Cierra Ramirez, Holland Roden and Wendie Malick. The movie was writen by Todd Friedman and Kevin Haskins and directed by Andy Palmer.

The Re-Education of Molly Singer is in theaters and on demand Sept. 29.

Related Articles
Tiffany Haddish attends the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 01, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Tiffany Haddish Reveals Why She Recently Bought a Wedding Dress: 'Something I Could Wear on a Yacht' (Exclusive)
SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS,
Original 'Snow White' Director's Son, 91, Slams Disney's Upcoming Remake as 'Woke': 'Not into Any of That'
Morgan Freeman on Importance of Highlighting Untold History in '761st Tank Battalion' Doc
Morgan Freeman on Importance of Highlighting Untold History in '761st Tank Battalion' Doc (Exclusive)
Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen depart after his 80th birthday celebration at Locanda Verde, Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin
See Alec Baldwin, Uma Thurman and More Stars Who Stepped Out for Robert De Niro's 80th Birthday Party
Jon Hamm wife Anna Osceola shopping Hamptons New York 08 17 23
Newlyweds Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola Step Out for Shopping Trip in the Hamptons
Pamela Anderson Recalls Being Neighbors with Barbie Creator Ruth Handler, Who Gave Her Doll in Red Swimsuit
Pamela Anderson Recalls Being Neighbors with Barbie Creator Ruth Handler and the Gift She Once Gave Her
She Came to Me | Official Trailer
Peter Dinklage, Marisa Tomei and Anne Hathaway Navigate Messy Love in 'She Came to Me' Trailer
Robert De Niro (L) and Drena De Niro attends the 19th Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 1, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California
Robert De Niro Turns 80! Daughter Drena De Niro and More Wish Actor a Happy Birthday
Pamela Anderson models for Aritzia
Pamela Anderson Says Strangers Apologize and Tell Her 'I Like You Now' After Reading Her Memoir
Jessica Alba is seen in Midtown on August 16, 2023 in New York City
Jessica Alba Says Therapy Has Given Daughters a 'Language Where They Can Communicate with Me' (Exclusive)
XOLO MARIDUEA as Jaime Reyes in Warner Bros. Pictures BLUE BEETLE; MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Picturesâ âBARBIE"
'Blue Beetle' Ends 'Barbie's 4-Weekend Reign as No. 1 at Box Office
BBD-TRL-88737r Film Name: BLUE BEETLE Copyright: Â© 2023 Warner Bros. Ent. All Rights Reserved. TM & Â© DC Photo Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures/â¢ & Â© DC Comics Caption: XOLO MARIDUEÃA as Jaime Reyes in Warner Bros. Picturesâ action adventure âBLUE BEETLE,â a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
'Blue Beetle' Reviews Praise 'Crowd-Pleasing' DC Superhero Movie for Its 'Authenticity'
Sound of Freedom Has Now Made More Money in U.S. Than Latest Indiana Jones and Mission: Impossible
'Sound of Freedom' Has Now Made More Money in U.S. Than Latest 'Indiana Jones' and 'Mission: Impossible'
Bradley Cooper Becomes Leonard Bernstein in First Look at Maestro with Carey Mulligan
Leonard Bernstein's Kids Defend Bradley Cooper amid Prosthetic Nose Controversy: He Has 'Profound Respect'
'Barbie' Passes 'Dark Knight' to Become Warner Bros.' Highest-Grossing Movie Domestically of All Time
'Barbie' Passes 'Dark Knight' to Become Warner Bros.' Highest-Grossing Domestic Release of All Time
Quinton Aaron and Sandra Bullock in the audience during 2013 People's Choice Awards
'Blind Side' Star Quinton Aaron Says Any Criticism of Sandra Bullock amid Tuohy Family Lawsuit Is 'Wrong'