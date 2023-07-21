Britney Spears and Will.i.am Release 'Mind Your Business': Listen

Fans can officially "Scream & Shout" the lyrics to Britney Spears and Will.i.am's epic new track.

On Friday, the pop star, 41, and the Black Eyed Peas frontman, 48, released "Mind Your Business."

The stars previously collaborated on “Big Fat Bass,” which was featured on Spears' 2011 album Femme Fatal. The "Boom Boom Pow" singer is also listed as an executive producer on her 2013 album Britney Jean. That same year, Spears appeared on Will.i.am's hit track "Scream & Shout."

Earlier this week, the "Pump It" musician teased the collaboration on social media.

“Uh oh!!! This summer is about to be hot!!!” he captioned the Instagram post, which featured a text-only video with brief audio teasing the song.

In the audio, Will.i.am can be heard saying “You are now rocking with Will.i.am and,” with the "Womanizer" singer chiming in to say her famous catchphrase "Britney bitch." She also adds: "Mind your business, bitch."

Spears repeats the "Mind your business, bitch" line throughout the song, which is set to an electronic beat reminiscent of Will.i.am's work. Will.i.am's verses feature lyrics about others watching Spears too closely for her comfort.

"Where she at, where she at, where she at?" Will.i.am raps, singing in the voice of those keeping tabs on Spears. "There she go, there she go, there she go. What she do, what she do, what she do? Too much watchy, watchy... Watching me... Watching, watching you."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Spears raps herself later on, noting how paparazzi follow her everywhere she goes. "Paparazzi shoot me... I am the economy. They follow me, follow me," she sings. In her last verse, she threatens to "send the dogs out" if the photographers "don't get up out my face."

The single marks Spears' first release since her collaboration with Elton John on "Hold Me Closer" in 2022. Her last solo project with original music was 2016's Glory.

"She came up with her own ideas. She wanted to speed up the record a little bit, and we did that," shared "Hold Me Closer" producer Andrew Watt in an interview with Rolling Stone. "She knew exactly what she wanted to do. She had spent tons of time with the record; she knew all the lyrics; it was like, her thing."

He added: "And it was really awesome to witness and see her be so powerful and crush it. She sounds incredible on the record, and she was involved all the way up until the final mix."

In addition to the Will.i.am collaboration, Spears also exclusively announced the arrival of her new memoir The Woman in Me with PEOPLE on Oct. 24. Fans can expect the memoir to illuminate "the enduring power of music and love — and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms,” promises a press release from Gallery Books.

“[It is] a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope," the publisher teased.

"Mind Your Business" is out now.