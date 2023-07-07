Britney Spears Incident Video Shows Singer Tap Player, Security Allegedly Slap Her as Police Close Investigation

No one will be charged in the incident between Britney Spears and a member of the San Antonio Spurs' security team after the pop star said she was slapped during an encounter with Victor Wembanyama in Las Vegas on Wednesday — and recently released video appears to back her claim that she tapped, not grabbed, the player.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told PEOPLE in a statement Friday that the organization "has concluded its investigation of the alleged battery that occurred on July 5, 2023, at 11 p.m., in the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard."

"No charges will be filed against the person involved," continued the LVMPD.

Shortly thereafter, TMZ posted a video of the incident, which shows Spears, 41, calling "Sir!" as she runs up behind Wembanyama, 19, as the group was making its way into Catch restaurant in the ARIA Hotel. As the singer reaches up to tap the basketball player on the back, the security guard's arm flies out between Wembanyama and Spears and a slap sound is audible, though it is unclear from the video which party made contact. Spears' glasses are then seen flying off her face.

A redacted police report obtained by PEOPLE claims that after reviewing video surveillance from the ARIA hotel, the Spurs' security guard took "his left hand to push Britney's hand away from the individual. [He] used enough force when pushing Britney's hand away that it caused her hand to hit her face, causing her sunglasses to fall off."

TMZ first reported on Thursday that Spears filed a police report after she was allegedly slapped by one of Wembanyama's security guards the prior evening. The police department confirmed to PEOPLE that "officers responded" to the location "regarding a battery investigation" around 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

The basketball star spoke out about the situation on Thursday in a video shared by KENS reporter Nate Ryan on Twitter. "Something did happen a little bit when I was walking with some security of the team to some restaurant. We were in a hall and there was a lot of people so people were calling me obviously," he said.

Wembanyama recalled hearing "one person" call his name repeatedly but did not stop after being told by security that stopping would make a large crowd form.

"That person grabbed me from behind," he continued. "I didn't see what happened because I was walking straight and they told me 'Don't stop.' But that person grabbed me from behind, grabbed on my shoulder. She grabbed me from behind so I just know that the security pushed her away."



The athlete added, "I don't know with how much force but security pushed her away. I didn't stop to look so I kept walking and enjoyed a nice dinner." When asked whether he knew if the person that was trying to get his attention was the famous musician, he explained that he "didn't know for a couple of hours."

When Wembanyama returned to the hotel, he thought the incident was "no big deal." When security told him the person was Spears, he thought they were joking. "First I was like 'No, you're joking.' But yea it turns out it was Britney Spears," he said. "I didn't know because I didn't see her. I never saw her face. I just kept walking straight."

A representative for the Spurs did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.



Following his public statement, Spears posted to her social media accounts to address the situation as a "traumatic experience" and expressed that she has yet to receive an apology from the basketball player, his team, or his security.

“I recognized an athlete in my hotel lobby as I was heading to dinner," she recalled. "I later went to a restaurant at a different hotel and saw him again. I decided to approach him and congratulate him on his success."

"It was really loud, so I tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention," Spears claimed. "I am aware of the player’s statement where he mentions ‘I grabbed him from behind’ but I simply tapped him on the shoulder. His security then back-handed me in the face without looking back in front of a crowd, nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses [to fall] off my face.”