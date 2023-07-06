Britney Spears Speaks Out About Victor Wembanyama Scuffle, Says His Security 'Backhanded Me in the Face'

Britney Spears is speaking out for the first time since allegedly being assaulted in Las Vegas on Wednesday evening.

Spears, 41, reportedly filed a police report after a member of the San Antonio Spurs’ security team allegedly slapped her after she claims she “tapped” NBA player Victor Wembanyama on the shoulder. On Thursday afternoon, Spears posted a lengthy statement to her social media accounts addressing the incident, moments after Wembanyama stated that she “grabbed him from behind.”

“Traumatic experiences are not new to me and I have had my fair share of them,” the “Baby One More Time” singer began. “I was not prepared for what happened to me last night.”

Spears went on to say that she first saw “an athlete” she “recognized” at her hotel, and after going to dinner at another location, she saw him again.

“I decided to approach him and congratulate him on his success. It was really loud, so I tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention,” she said. “I am aware of the players statement where he mentioned ‘I grabbed him from behind,’ but I simply tapped him on the shoulder.”

She continued: “His security then backhanded me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd. Nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses [to fall] off my face.”

The "Toxic" artist noted that she is familiar with being caught in crowds of people, saying “I was swarmed by a group of at least 20 fans” that same night.

“My security team didn’t hit any of them,” she added.

Her statement continued to say that sharing the details of the experience with the world is “embarrassing,” but hopes sharing the story will “urge people in the public eye” to “treat people with respect.”

She added: “Physical violence is happening too much in the world. Especially behind closed doors. I stand with all the victims and my heart goes out to all of you!!!”

Spears wrote that she has not received a “public apology” from Wembanyama or his security, but “I hope they will,” before thanking fans and the Las Vegas Police Department for their help and support.

Sam Asghari, Spears’ husband, also addressed the situation in a series of Instagram Stories shortly before the singer's post.

Sam Asghari/ Instagram

“I am opposed to violence in any form, especially without justification in the defense or someone else who is unable to defend themselves,” Asghari, 29, wrote on one Story. “Self-defense can be unavoidable, but the defense of any woman, especially my wife, is not debatable. I consider my reaction subdued considering what occurred, and I hope the man in question learns a lesson and charges his disregard for women.”

“Thank you for the support,” he added.

In a since-deleted Story post, Asghari wrote that the “out-of-control security guard” was a “coward” whose actions should not overshadow the success of Wembanyama. He said this incident was an example of “a systemic culture of disregard for women within sports and entertainment.”

Sam Asghari/ Instagram

He went on to say, “I can’t imagine a scenario where an unarmed female fan showing any kind of excitement or appreciation for a celebrity would cause her to be physically assaulted, much less being hit in the face for tapping someone on the shoulder. The changes needed will have to come from the top, and I look forward to these changes.”

Victor Wembanyama addressed what happened that night around the same time, telling gathered press - including San Antonio's KENS5 sports anchor Nate Ryan - that he didn’t know it was Spears who was involved in the confrontation until hours later because she was behind him and he “never saw her face.”

He explained he was walking through a crowded hallway, when someone began to scream his name. Wembanyama said security had previously told him not to stop for anyone, so he ignored the calls until he felt someone come up to him.

Victor Wembanyama on June 24, 2023. Caitlin Smith/NBAE via Getty

“That person grabbed me from behind, not on my shoulder, she grabbed me from behind. I just know the security pushed her away, I don't know with how much force though,” he said.

As the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirms to PEOPLE that "officers responded to a property in the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard regarding a battery investigation" around 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

TMZ was first to report that Spears was allegedly slapped by one of Wembanyama's security guards at Catch restaurant in the ARIA Hotel earlier in the evening.

On Thursday, LVMPD told PEOPLE, "no arrest or citations have been issued."

