Britney Spears Sings Hymns While Horseback Riding on the Beach: 'Southern Girl Singing on My Horse'

The pop star posted a self-recorded video to Instagram of her singing "Jesus Loves Me" and "Amazing Grace"

By
Ilana Kaplan
IK bio
Ilana Kaplan
Ilana Kaplan is a Senior Digital Writer/Editor at PEOPLE. They have been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Their work has previously appeared in The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair, Vogue and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 17, 2023 06:45PM EDT
Honoree Britney Spears attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel
Britney Spears. Photo:

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Britney Spears let her voice out during a trip to the coast.

In a now-deleted video that's since been shared by fans to social media, the pop singer recorded herself singing a pair of hymns while horseback riding on the beach.

“Southern girl singing on my horse!!!” Spears wrote in the caption.

The "Piece of Me" singer sported a yellow and white bikini top while riding a horse and singing, giving fans a glimpse of the ocean in the background.

She began the video with the hymn "Jesus Loves Me" before moving into "Amazing Grace."

While it's been seven years since Spears, 41, released her last album Glory, last year she teamed up with Elton John for "Hold Me Closer," a dance-pop spin on his 1972 classic "Tiny Dancer" and the first release since the her 13-year conservatorship ended.

Last week, the pop icon revealed that her highly-anticipated memoir The Women in Me is set for release Oct. 24.

Following a bidding war among multiple publishing houses, Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, acquired the memoir.

“Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery,” Jennifer Bergstrom, Gallery Books Senior Vice President and Publisher, told PEOPLE. “I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last.”

Britney Spears, The Woman In Me Book Cover
Britney Spears book.


According to a press release from Gallery Books, the memoir will reveal “for the first time her incredible journey (and) strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history."

It will also show "the enduring power of music and love — and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms.”

The Woman in Me is “a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope,” the press release continued.

Britney Spears
Britney Spears performing duriduring Now! 99.7 Triple Ho Show 7.0 at SAP Center in December 2016 in San Jose, California.

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty 

After sharing the release date of the memoir, Spears took to social media to discuss the hard work and therapy that went into its creative process.

“My book is coming out very, very soon. I worked my ass off for this book,” Spears, 41, said in video clips posted last week. “I had a lot of therapy to get this book done, so you guys better like it. If you don’t like it, that’s fine too.”

"Either way," the musician said, before referencing lyrics from "Kokomo" by the Beach Boys: “I’m going to Bermuda, Bahama, come on pretty mama, Miyago, Machigo, baby why don’t we go..."

Related Articles
Normani and Seattle Seahawks Player DK Metcalf Make Their Relationship Instagram Official
Normani and Seattle Seahawks Wide Receiver DK Metcalf Make Their Relationship Instagram Official
Usher performs at the 2023 Roots Picnic at The Mann on June 04, 2023
Usher Gives Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Sweet Shout-Out at Last Las Vegas Show of the Summer: 'My GOAT, My Love'
Bebe Rexha and Keyan Safyari attend Bebe Rexha's "Bebe" Album Release Event
Bebe Rexha Shares Text Seemingly from Boyfriend Keyan Safyari Criticizing Her Weight and Hinting at Breakup
Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez
Ariana Grande Separates from Husband Dalton Gomez After 2 Years of Marriage: Source
Andrew Barth Feldman photographed in New York City on Sunday, April 16, 2023. photo by Stephanie Diani, grooming by Erin Anderson, styling by Brian Meller
Andrew Barth Feldman Opens Up About How OCD and College Breakups Inspired His Debut Album (Exclusive)
Eminem, Ed Sheeran
Eminem Joins Ed Sheeran Onstage in Detroit for Surprise Duets of 'Lose Yourself' and 'Stan'
Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
Taylor Swift Becomes First Female Artist to Have 4 Albums on Billboard Top 10 at Same Time
Machine Gun Kelly Thirsts Over Megan Foxâs Sexy Forest Photoshoot â See His Comment!
Machine Gun Kelly Thirsts Over Megan Fox's Sexy Forest Photoshoot — See His Comment!
Halle Bailey and DDG
Halle Bailey's Boyfriend DDG Appears to Call Her Out and Admit to Being 'Insecure' in New Song 'Famous'
Gloria Carter Roxanne Wiltshire
JAY-Z's Mother Gloria Carter and Wife Roxanne Wiltshire Make Red Carpet Debut as Newlyweds
Taylor Swift Votes
Taylor Swift Urges Fans to Make Their 'Voice Heard' as She Votes Early in Nashville
Future Appears to Diss Ex-FiancÃ© Ciaraâs Husband Russell Wilson on New Song: âFâ
Future Appears to Diss Ex-Fiancée Ciara's Husband Russell Wilson on New Song: 'F--- Russell'
Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons performs onstage during the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival
Dan Reynolds Reveals Which Massive Imagine Dragons Hit Is His 'Least Favorite' to Perform Live
Kelly Clarkson and Demi Lovato perform during Z100's Jingle Ball 2011
Demi Lovato Teases 'High Possibility' of a Collaboration with Kelly Clarkson: 'I Grew Up Idolizing Her'
Demi Lovato and Jutes attend Operation Smile's 11th annual Celebrity Ski & Smile Challenge presented by Alphapals, Barefoot Dreams and the St. Regis Deer Valley on April 01, 2023
Demi Lovato Says She's 'So Happy' with Boyfriend Jutes and Reveals Who Made the First Move
Tameka Raymond at Lupus LA's Hollywood Bag Ladies Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 17, 2017
Usher's Ex-Wife Tameka Foster Asks Georgia Officials to Drain Lake Where Her Son Died in Jet Ski Accident