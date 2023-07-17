Britney Spears Sings Hymns While Horseback Riding on the Beach: 'Southern Girl Singing on My Horse'

Britney Spears let her voice out during a trip to the coast.

In a now-deleted video that's since been shared by fans to social media, the pop singer recorded herself singing a pair of hymns while horseback riding on the beach.

“Southern girl singing on my horse!!!” Spears wrote in the caption.

The "Piece of Me" singer sported a yellow and white bikini top while riding a horse and singing, giving fans a glimpse of the ocean in the background.

She began the video with the hymn "Jesus Loves Me" before moving into "Amazing Grace."

While it's been seven years since Spears, 41, released her last album Glory, last year she teamed up with Elton John for "Hold Me Closer," a dance-pop spin on his 1972 classic "Tiny Dancer" and the first release since the her 13-year conservatorship ended.

Last week, the pop icon revealed that her highly-anticipated memoir The Women in Me is set for release Oct. 24.

Following a bidding war among multiple publishing houses, Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, acquired the memoir.

“Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery,” Jennifer Bergstrom, Gallery Books Senior Vice President and Publisher, told PEOPLE. “I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last.”

Britney Spears book.



According to a press release from Gallery Books, the memoir will reveal “for the first time her incredible journey (and) strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history."

It will also show "the enduring power of music and love — and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms.”

The Woman in Me is “a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope,” the press release continued.

Britney Spears performing duriduring Now! 99.7 Triple Ho Show 7.0 at SAP Center in December 2016 in San Jose, California. Tim Mosenfelder/Getty

After sharing the release date of the memoir, Spears took to social media to discuss the hard work and therapy that went into its creative process.

“My book is coming out very, very soon. I worked my ass off for this book,” Spears, 41, said in video clips posted last week. “I had a lot of therapy to get this book done, so you guys better like it. If you don’t like it, that’s fine too.”

"Either way," the musician said, before referencing lyrics from "Kokomo" by the Beach Boys: “I’m going to Bermuda, Bahama, come on pretty mama, Miyago, Machigo, baby why don’t we go..."



