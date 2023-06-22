Britney Spears Shows Off Sun-Kissed Skin in New Video from Beach Vacation

Britney Spears is having fun in the sun!

On Thursday, the pop star shared a video on social media from her Cabo beach vacation, where she showed off her sun-kissed skin.

In the Instagram video, Spears, 41, is seen wearing a yellow bikini, a brown sun hat and sunglasses as she walks along the beach and smiles at the camera.

She simply captioned the post with three high-heel emojis.

Earlier this week, she shared another video from her vacation where she's dancing on a boat with manager Cade Hudson, and revealed that she paid an on-set visit last week to sister Jamie Lynn, who is currently working on the Paramount+ film reboot Zoey 102.

"It was nice to visit my sister on set last week !!! I've missed you guys so much !!! Loyal girls stay home but it's so nice to visit family 😌 !!!" she wrote in the video's caption.

"This is me and Hesam's first vacation in a year," Spears said referring to her husband Sam Asghari by his birth name. "I'm so so blessed and l'm gonna play the queen of hearts now 😜 !!! Normally that’s Spanish right mamma 😏 !!! Should I do French from now on ??? Latin ??? Portuguese or German ??? Nahh I dunno 🤷🏼‍♀️ because I don’t speak English 😂😂😂 !!!"

While the former Zoey 101 star is not featured in the clip, the pop icon's revelation comes shortly after announcing a reconciliation with another family member — her mother, Lynne Spears.

The singer and her family have maintained a complicated relationship since she was placed under a conservatorship in 2008 that lasted over a decade and was terminated in November 2021.

Spears also recently celebrated her first wedding anniversary with Asghari.

To mark the occasion, Asghari, 29, shared a video of behind-the-scenes moments from their big day to Instagram.

"Happy 1 year to me & my better half," he wrote on his Instagram Stories, first posting a photo of the couple holding up their hands and ring fingers in a car.

"One year married to the woman of my dreams," he wrote in his next post on Instagram Stories, sharing a video of moments from their big day set to Haley Reinhart's cover of "Can't Help Falling in Love."

"Happy anniversary my love," he added.

Spears and Asghari's weekend getaway also comes shortly after the "Toxic" singer was forced to speak out against a report that alleged her ex-husband Kevin Federline believed she was using drugs.