Britney Spears Shares Smiling Selfie with Husband Sam Asghari as He Shows Off New Buzz Cut

"Somebody give me a margarita right now!!!" the pop star captioned her Instagram post

By
Rachel DeSantis
We Tried It: Picking Up Guitar as an Adult
Rachel DeSantis
Rachel DeSantis is a staff writer on the music team at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2019, and her work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly and the New York Daily News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 19, 2023 11:35AM EDT
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari. Photo:

Britney Spears/Instagram

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are taking their love sky high.

The pop star, 41, shared a set of photos to Instagram Sunday featuring her and Asghari spending time together on an airplane.

"Somebody give me a margarita right now 🍎👠 !!!" Spears captioned the post.

In the first of two photos, Asghari, 29, pulls Spears close as the two smile for the camera on what appears to be a plane. In a second photo, the actor and fitness trainer shows off a fresh buzz cut as he snaps a selfie of him and Spears as she holds up a peace sign.

The outing for the couple comes weeks after they celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari.

Britney Spears/Instagram

To mark the occasion, Asghari shared a video of behind-the-scenes moments from their big day to Instagram.

"Happy 1 year to me & my better half," he wrote on his Instagram Stories, first posting a photo of the couple holding up their hands and ring fingers in a car. 

"One year married to the woman of my dreams," he wrote in his next post on Instagram Stories, sharing a video of moments from their big day set to Haley Reinhart's cover of "Can't Help Falling in Love."

"Happy anniversary my love," he added.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 22: Britney Spears (L) and Sam Asghari arrive at the premiere of Sony Pictures' "One Upon A Time...In Hollywood" at the Chinese Theatre on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari in 2019. Kevin Winter/Getty

Spears and Asghari's weekend getaway comes shortly after the "Toxic" singer was forced to speak out against a report that alleged her ex-husband Kevin Federline believed she was using drugs.

"The fact that people are claiming things that are not true is so sad ... This may not even be them saying such things because it doesn't make any sense to me for them to be saying that," she said, in part, on Instagram. "... It makes me sad because I tried so hard to make things nice for you and it was never good enough. So you guys go behind my back and talk about me … it breaks my heart and the news is so low."

"Hopefully it is just the news being hateful and Kevin nor Preston said any of those things," she added.

The Daily Mail reported earlier this month that it spoke with Federline, 45, about his concerns that Spears is using drugs. "I fear she's on meth — I've been praying someone would make it public and that she wakes up. ... It's terrifying. She is the mother of my boys," journalist Daphne Barak alleged Federline told her.

Federline, however, later called the report "false" and "repulsive," while Spears' attorney Mathew Rosengart also slammed reports of the star’s alleged crystal meth use. A spokesperson for The Mail on Sunday said in a statement to PEOPLE that it stands by its story.

Related Articles
Britney Spears; Kevin Federline
Britney Spears and Kevin Federline Call Report Singer Is Using Meth 'False' and 'Repulsive'
Sam Asghari posted unseen wedding footage for 1-year anniversary
Sam Asghari Posts Unseen Footage from His and Britney Spears' Wedding for 1-Year Anniversary
Britney Spears Shares PDA-Filled Reel with Sam Asghari
Britney Spears Shares PDA-Filled Instagram Reel with Husband Sam Asghari
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 22: Britney Spears (L) and Sam Asghari arrive at the premiere of Sony Pictures' "One Upon A Time...In Hollywood" at the Chinese Theatre on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Britney Spears Posts Clip of Sam Asghari and Friend for the 'First Time,' Says She Hasn't Filmed Sons in 4 Years
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - APRIL 12: Honoree Britney Spears (L) and Sam Asghari attend the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by J. Merritt/Getty Images for GLAAD)
Sam Asghari Defends Britney Spears Against 'Disgusting' People Using Her as a 'Money-Making Machine'
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 22: Britney Spears (L) and Sam Asghari arrive at the premiere of Sony Pictures' "One Upon A Time...In Hollywood" at the Chinese Theatre on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Sam Asghari Posts Video of Hike with Britney Spears amid Rumors of Marital Struggles
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari
Who Is Britney Spears' Husband? All About Sam Asghari
Britney Spears
Britney Spears Has Had 'Ups and Downs' Post-Conservatorship but 'Remains a Survivor': Source (Exclusive)
Britney Spears Sam Asghari
Sam Asghari Is Not Having Marital Issues with Wife Britney Spears, His Rep Says
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - APRIL 12: Honoree Britney Spears (L) and Sam Asghari attend the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by J. Merritt/Getty Images for GLAAD)
Sam Asghari Defends Wife Britney Spears amid Nude Photo Backlash: 'Who Am I to Control Someone?'
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - APRIL 12: Honoree Britney Spears (L) and Sam Asghari attend the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by J. Merritt/Getty Images for GLAAD)
Britney Spears' Husband Sam Asghari 'Surprised' Her with Cake and Balloons on Her Birthday: 'Love You'
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 22: Britney Spears (L) and Sam Asghari arrive at the premiere of Sony Pictures' "One Upon A Time...In Hollywood" at the Chinese Theatre on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images); Mandatory Credit: Photo by Kcr/Shutterstock (9475763h) Kevin Federline Kevin Federline at Crazy Horse III, Las Vegas, USA - 24 Mar 2018
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari React to Kevin Federline's Claims That Her 2 Sons Don't Want to See Her
Britney Spears and Sam christmas 20221226_97
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Celebrate Christmas with Meditation Hike: 'Merry Britmas'
Britney Spears attends the 4th Hollywood Beauty Awards at Avalon Hollywood on February 25, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic); Jamie Lynn Spears attends the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 2, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
Britney Spears Posts Tribute to Sister Jamie Lynn Spears on Her Birthday Following Public Feud
britney spears
Britney Spears Shows Off New Haircut at New Home with Sam Asghari: 'Change Is So Great'
Britney Spears; Kevin Federline
Britney Spears Asks That Issues with Sons 'Remain Private' as Kevin Federline Shares Videos amid Feud