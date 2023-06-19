Britney Spears Shares Smiling Selfie with Husband Sam Asghari as He Shows Off New Buzz Cut

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are taking their love sky high.

The pop star, 41, shared a set of photos to Instagram Sunday featuring her and Asghari spending time together on an airplane.

"Somebody give me a margarita right now 🍎👠 !!!" Spears captioned the post.

In the first of two photos, Asghari, 29, pulls Spears close as the two smile for the camera on what appears to be a plane. In a second photo, the actor and fitness trainer shows off a fresh buzz cut as he snaps a selfie of him and Spears as she holds up a peace sign.

The outing for the couple comes weeks after they celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari. Britney Spears/Instagram

To mark the occasion, Asghari shared a video of behind-the-scenes moments from their big day to Instagram.

"Happy 1 year to me & my better half," he wrote on his Instagram Stories, first posting a photo of the couple holding up their hands and ring fingers in a car.

"One year married to the woman of my dreams," he wrote in his next post on Instagram Stories, sharing a video of moments from their big day set to Haley Reinhart's cover of "Can't Help Falling in Love."

"Happy anniversary my love," he added.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari in 2019. Kevin Winter/Getty

Spears and Asghari's weekend getaway comes shortly after the "Toxic" singer was forced to speak out against a report that alleged her ex-husband Kevin Federline believed she was using drugs.

"The fact that people are claiming things that are not true is so sad ... This may not even be them saying such things because it doesn't make any sense to me for them to be saying that," she said, in part, on Instagram. "... It makes me sad because I tried so hard to make things nice for you and it was never good enough. So you guys go behind my back and talk about me … it breaks my heart and the news is so low."

"Hopefully it is just the news being hateful and Kevin nor Preston said any of those things," she added.

The Daily Mail reported earlier this month that it spoke with Federline, 45, about his concerns that Spears is using drugs. "I fear she's on meth — I've been praying someone would make it public and that she wakes up. ... It's terrifying. She is the mother of my boys," journalist Daphne Barak alleged Federline told her.

Federline, however, later called the report "false" and "repulsive," while Spears' attorney Mathew Rosengart also slammed reports of the star’s alleged crystal meth use. A spokesperson for The Mail on Sunday said in a statement to PEOPLE that it stands by its story.