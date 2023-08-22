Britney Spears Shares a Cooking Video amid Divorce from Sam Asghari

The pop star demonstrated "the only way" to eat an omelet

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi headshot
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE. Their work has previously appeared in the Kitchn, TODAY Digital and Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 22, 2023 06:00PM EDT
Britney Spears Shares Cooking Video of Her Favorite Way to Eat an Omelet
Britney Spears Shares Cooking Video . Photo:

britney spears/instagram

Britney Spears is staying busy in the kitchen.

On Tuesday, the pop superstar shared a cooking video of herself making an omelet. She also posed a question to her followers about one of her favorite ingredients to include in the egg dish: “Why don’t restaurants serve bell peppers in omelettes ???" she wrote. "That’s how I like it !!! It’s the only way …they are so sweet 🫑 !!!”

During the video, Spears impressively cracks her eggs with one hand. She also chops up a tomato and an orange bell pepper before adding them with a slice of cheese to her pan.

When the egg dish was done cooking, she poured it out onto a white plate and then generously seasoned it. 

The video comes after the news of Spears’ split from her husband Sam Asghari. She wrote about their impending divorce on Instagram on Friday. “As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!!" she said.

Britney Spears Shares Cooking Video of Her Favorite Way to Eat an Omelet
Britney Spears Shares Cooking Video.

britney spears/instagram

“But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!!,” the singer continued. "I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!!"

Spears concluded the post writing how she will be "as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I’m actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile !!!"

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari attend Sony Pictures' "Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood" Los Angeles Premiere
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari split.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

PEOPLE confirmed the singer and Asghari, 29, separated after 14 months of marriage on Wednesday, with the actor filing for divorce the same day.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Despite navigating the difficult time, the star is still “in great spirits despite everything going on,” a source told PEOPLE. “Obviously it's never an easy thing to go through, but she’s remaining positive and focusing on the future."

Related Articles
Wendy's Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger & Queso Fries.
Wendy’s Launches Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger and Queso Fries Plus a $3 Breakfast Deal
New Popeyes Wings
Popeyes Adds a New Flavor of Wings for Football Season
Julie Bowen showing some support to her 'Modern Family' costar Sophia Vergara after the news of her divorce
Julie Bowen Gushes over 'Warm and Generous' Sofía Vergara amid Joe Manganiello Split: 'She Just Goes Forward'
Costco
Costco Is Issuing Refunds for Kirkland Vodka After Customer Complaints
Britney Spears Ex Sam Asghari is seen out for the first time without his wedding ring in Pasadena. Pictured: Sam Asghari
Sam Asghari Steps Out Without His Wedding Ring amid Britney Spears Divorce
Pumpkin spice products tout
All of the Pumpkin-Flavored Grocery Store Products Available This Fall
US Open Tennis Championship
The Food Lovers' Guide to Eating and Drinking Well at the 2023 US Open
Demi Lovato birthday cake tiktok poot cupcakes SiruisXM
Demi Lovato's Birthday Cupcakes Feature a Hilarious Nod to Meme 'Poot Lovato'
Kody Brown and Christine Brown
Sister Wives' Kody Keeps Stewing over Christine, Vowing He 'Never' Wants to See Her and Will Keep 'Hating'
A Chipotle restaurant in Atlanta, Georgia, US, on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. is scheduled to release earnings figures on July 26.
How Your Chipotle Knowledge Can Help You Score BOGO Burritos
Sam Asghari attends the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena
Britney Spears' Estranged Husband Sam Asghari Asks for Help Choosing a Paparazzi Disguise
Taylor Swift, ZoeÌ Kravitz, and Channing Tatum
Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Reveal Their Drink Orders at Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff's Wedding
Kevin Costner, Christine Baumgartner
Kevin Costner and Estranged Wife Christine Reunite For Deposition amid Divorce Battle
Burger King Employee Who Never Missed a Day of Work in 27 Years Gets $400,000 in Donations
Burger King Employee Who Never Missed a Day of Work in 27 Years Gets $400,000 in Donations: ‘It’s a Miracle’
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 18200 -- Pictured: Ariana Madix
Ariana Madix Will Tell 'the Whole Story' of Tom Sandoval Split in New Solo Cocktail Book
Shoppers were kept to a minimum at a Trader Joe's in Denver in late March.
Trader Joe's President Addresses Whether Employees Are 'Told to Flirt with Customers'