Britney Spears Shares a Cooking Video amid Divorce from Sam Asghari

On Tuesday, the pop superstar shared a cooking video of herself making an omelet. She also posed a question to her followers about one of her favorite ingredients to include in the egg dish: “Why don’t restaurants serve bell peppers in omelettes ???" she wrote. "That’s how I like it !!! It’s the only way …they are so sweet 🫑 !!!”

During the video, Spears impressively cracks her eggs with one hand. She also chops up a tomato and an orange bell pepper before adding them with a slice of cheese to her pan.

When the egg dish was done cooking, she poured it out onto a white plate and then generously seasoned it.

The video comes after the news of Spears’ split from her husband Sam Asghari. She wrote about their impending divorce on Instagram on Friday. “As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!!" she said.

“But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!!,” the singer continued. "I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!!"

Spears concluded the post writing how she will be "as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I’m actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile !!!"

PEOPLE confirmed the singer and Asghari, 29, separated after 14 months of marriage on Wednesday, with the actor filing for divorce the same day.

Despite navigating the difficult time, the star is still “in great spirits despite everything going on,” a source told PEOPLE. “Obviously it's never an easy thing to go through, but she’s remaining positive and focusing on the future."

