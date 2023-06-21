Britney Spears Says She Visited Her Sister Jamie Lynn Spears: 'I've Missed You Guys'

Britney Spears is spending time with her loved ones, including her baby sister Jamie Lynn Spears.

Alongside an Instagram video of herself dancing on a boat, the singer revealed that she paid an on-set visit last week to Jamie Lynn, who is currently working on the Paramount+ film reboot Zoey 102.

"It was nice to visit my sister on set last week !!! I’ve missed you guys so much !!! Loyal girls stay home but it’s so nice to visit family 😌 !!!" she wrote in the video's caption.

"This is me and Hesam’s first vacation in a year," Britney, 41, said referring to her husband Sam Asghari by his real name. "I’m so so blessed and l’m gonna play the queen of hearts now 😜 !!! Normally that’s Spanish right mamma 😏 !!! Should I do French from now on ??? Latin ??? Portuguese or German ??? Nahh I dunno 🤷🏼‍♀️ because I don’t speak English 😂😂😂 !!!"

While the former Zoey 101 star is not featured in the clip, the pop icon's revelation comes shortly after announcing a reconciliation with another family member — her mother, Lynne Spears.

Revealing that her mom had visited her home for the first time in three years in an Instagram post in May, Britney wrote: "My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years … it's been such a long time … with family there's always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!!"

The "Gimme More" singer shared the post alongside a photo of her younger self dressed as a ballerina in a pink tutu. Suggesting they were able to mend things during the meet-up, she continued, "After being able to communicate what I've held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!! I love 💕 you so much !!! Psss… I'm so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years !!! Let's go shopping afterwards !!!"

The songstress and her family have maintained a complicated relationship since she was placed under a conservatorship in 2008 that lasted over a decade and was terminated in Nov. 2021.

During the release of Jamie Lynn's 2022 memoir, Things I Should Have Said, Britney accused the 32-year-old of trying to "sell a book at [her] expense" and unfollowed her on Instagram.

"The 2 things that did bother me that my sister said was how my behavior was out of control. She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time .... so why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense??? REALLY??? Then where the lady mentioned why did she accuse you of doing remixes to her songs ... I know it may sound like a silly thing to most people but I wrote a lot of my songs and my sister was the baby. She never had to work for anything," she wrote in a social media post in January 2022.

The post was later followed by another message from Britney where she shared in a lengthy statement posted to Twitter that she loved her sister unconditionally.

"All I know is I love you unconditionally!!!" she wrote. "So go ahead and say whatever you want... it's so tacky for a family to fight publicly like this!!! You say you love me... yet your loyalty is still with the people that hurt me the most!!!"