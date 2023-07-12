Britney Spears Says 'No Woman Ever Deserves to Be Hit' After Victor Wembanyama Security Scuffle

“I did get an apology at my table 30 minutes later, but I've yet to receive a public apology," the singer said about the incident in a new video

Britney Spears Says 'No Woman Ever Deserves To Be Hit' Following Victor Wembanyama Security Scuffle
Britney Spears is speaking out about the reaction to her scuffle with Victor Wembanyama.

On Tuesday, the "Toxic" singer, 41, addressed comments made on an unnamed radio show which Spears said stated "she deserved to be smacked" during the incident because "security was doing their job and protecting their client.” 

“I want to share with you guys an incident that happened in Vegas that a lot of people are talking about,” Spears shared in an Instagram video Tuesday.  “I heard on the news this radio station talking smack and talking s---, that's why I'm addressing it."

“I've been with the most famous people in the world. NSYNC* at one time girls would literally throw themselves at them,” she continued, before describing an incident where she had been knocked down by three 12-year-olds who were trying to get her picture on their way into a concert venue. 

“My security, not one time touched them or even came near them. Point being is, I didn't appreciate the people saying that I deserve to be hit, because no woman ever deserves to be hit.” 

In her video, Spears again recounted the experience from her perspective. “I simply tapped him on the back and I was backhanded, hit my face, came back, on the floor, but my best friend helped me up and helped me,” she said. 

Following a video of the incident being posted by TMZ, and after the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) determined that no one will be charged, Wembanyama told reporters on Monday that he now wants to focus on his basketball career and avoid any distractions from the media.

Although Wembanyama has not issued a public apology to the singer, Spears’ video on Tuesday went on to address a private apology she says she received following the incident, although she did not indicate the individual who had issued it.

“I did get an apology at my table 30 minutes later, but I've yet to receive a public apology, and that's it,” she concluded the video. 

The new footage comes after Spears shared a second post on Instagram last Friday, reacting to what went down in Las Vegas.

Noting that she had "been working in the industry for years and have been with some of the most famous people in the world," Spears then pointed to *NSYNC, whom she said "at one point were like The Beatles … girls would throw themselves at them everywhere we went.

"Not one time in my life has a security guard ever hit another person," she wrote.

Spears continued, "I’m not sharing this to be a victim … I SIMPLY GET IT HONESTLY … my reaction was priceless … BAD ??? YES … I’ve had documentaries done about me and none of which I approved … I have felt helpless in most situations and my experience in Vegas and my reaction was a cry out on all levels … I will say it."

The singer then wrote that she felt as though she had never "been treated as an equal person in this country" and applauded those who helped her during the incident.

"When I watched the video myself … the people who actually swarmed around me when they heard me get hit made me feel like I mattered !!!" she said.

"I wasn’t aware of that at the time … all people could hear was me saying f--- you all … which was WAY BETTER THAN HITTING HIM BACK!!!" the "Toxic" singer added.

Spears then concluded her post's caption writing that she is "still a huge fan" of Wembanyama noting, "It’s not his fault his security hit me … s--- happens !!!"

On July 5, Spears filed a police report after she was allegedly slapped by one of Wembanyama's security guards the prior evening. The LVMPD confirmed to PEOPLE that "officers responded" to the location "regarding a battery investigation" around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5.

The police department then told PEOPLE in a statement Friday, July 7, that the organization "concluded its investigation of the alleged battery that occurred on July 5, 2023, at 11 p.m., in the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard."

"No charges will be filed against the person involved," continued the LVMPD.

A redacted police report obtained by PEOPLE claims that after reviewing video surveillance from the ARIA hotel, the Spurs' security guard took "his left hand to push Britney's hand away from the individual. [He] used enough force when pushing Britney's hand away that it caused her hand to hit her face, causing her sunglasses to fall off."

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

