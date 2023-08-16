Britney Spears and Husband Sam Asghari Separate After 14 Months of Marriage: Sources

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have gone their separate ways after 14 months of marriage, multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE.

A rep for Spears and a manager for Asghari have not responded to requests for comment.

TMZ was first to report the news.

The couple — who met in 2016 on the set of Spears' "Slumber Party" music video set — married in June 2022.

The wedding was held in Los Angeles, and around 60 guests were in attendance, including Drew Barrymore, Madonna, Paris Hilton and Selena Gomez.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari. Britney Spears/Instagram

But by this February, Spears' inner circle had "grown concerned" for her well-being and planned to stage an intervention, which was then canceled.

In March, rumors began circulating that the couple were having marital struggles — but Asghari's rep shut the rumors down.

Addressing photos that showed Asghari and Spears without their wedding bands, Cohen told PEOPLE that Asghari simply took off his ring because he was filming a movie. While it was unclear what movie Asghari was filming, he announced in November that he landed a role in the Taylor Sheridan-created television series, Lioness.



Before they got married, Asghari played a role in supporting the pop star amid her mental health treatment in 2019.

After her father, Jamie Spears, became seriously ill when his colon spontaneously ruptured in November 2018, the singer revealed that she would be taking an indefinite break from preparing for her next Las Vegas show, Domination, to support her father.

During the tough time, Spears checked into a facility for "all-encompassing wellness treatment" in April 2019. That's when Asghari stepped in to play a bigger role in supporting Spears as she dealt with her father's health scare.

A Spears family source told PEOPLE, "There is no question that Sam is great for Britney. He has a very positive influence on her. He is very motivated to stay healthy and fit, and they often work out together."

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari in July 2023. Britney Spears Instagram

He also showed support for her amid her conservatorship battle.

In June 2021, Spears spoke at a conservatorship hearing in Los Angeles, spending 30 minutes telling Judge Brenda Penny by phone, "I'm not happy. I can't sleep. I'm depressed. I cry every day."

Following the singer's explosive court appearance, a source told PEOPLE that Asghari — who wore a #FreeBritney T-shirt on his Instagram Story ahead of the hearing — has been the singer's "rock."

"Sam has been Britney's rock for years. He makes sure that she eats well and works out," the source says about Spears' boyfriend at the time. "She leans on him for everything. He works and has his own life too, but is around as much as he can."

The two were engaged in September 2021, with Asghari proposing to Spears at their home.

He later spoke to PEOPLE about being by her side following the release of an unauthorized Hulu documentary on Spears' life and the termination of her conservatorship in November 2021.

"I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves," he told PEOPLE exclusively then. "I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together."

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari. Britney Spears Instagram

The exes also shared their fun times on social media. In December 2022, they celebrated Spears' 41st birthday. Asghari surprised Spears with cake, flowers and balloons.

"My husband surprised me ✨🎂🎈!!!" Spears wrote on Instagram. "I'm sick with the flu and he came downstairs … he was pretty f---ing smooth !!!! I love you 🥰😘 !!!! It's Mr. and Mrs. Asghari 💍💍💍 !!!"

They often shared photos from outings like hiking outdoors. In May, the "Circus" singer shared a video on Instagram with Asghari where they packed on the PDA.

"I feel so blessed to be with such an incredible husband who inspires me everyday 🥰 !!!" Spears wrote on Instagram, during which the "Gimme More" singer also expressed her love for flowers and news that she's "redesigning her house."

"Have a brilliant day my friends and godspeed ✨✨✨ !!!" she continued.

In the outdoor montage — set to "Honest" by Justin Bieber — the Grammy winner happily smiled as she playfully flirted and kissed the Hot Seat actor underneath a grand arch of flowers.

In July, the two were pictured wearing matching hats.

The separation comes as Spears prepares for the release of her memoir, The Woman in Me, out Oct. 24.