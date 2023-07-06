A police report was filed in Las Vegas on Wednesday, reportedly by Britney Spears, after the pop star was allegedly slapped by a member of the San Antonio Spurs' security team.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirms to PEOPLE that "officers responded to a property in the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard regarding a battery investigation" around 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

TMZ reported that Spears, 41, was allegedly slapped by one of NBA player Victor Wembanyama's security guards at Catch restaurant in the ARIA Hotel earlier in the evening.

According to the outlet, the "...Baby One More Time" performer had dinner plans at the restaurant with her husband Sam Asghari and two other friends when the alleged incident went down.

At this time, LVMPD tells PEOPLE, "no arrest or citations have been issued."



Reps for Spears and the Spurs did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In May, the "Toxic" singer revealed via Instagram that her mom Lynne Spears had visited her home for the first time in three years, prompting a reconciliation between the two following their falling out over Britney's conservatorship, which was terminated in November 2021 after more than a decade.

"My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years … it's been such a long time … with family there's always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!!" Britney’s post began.

Suggesting they were able to mend things during the meet-up, she continued, "After being able to communicate what I've held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!! I love 💕 you so much !!! Psss… I'm so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years !!! Let's go shopping afterwards !!!"

