Britney Spears Remains in 'Great Spirits' Despite Divorce from Husband Sam Asghari: Source (Exclusive)

The former couple — who insiders previously said had been struggling for months — made the decision to "move on a few weeks ago," the source tells PEOPLE

By Elizabeth Leonard
Published on August 17, 2023 04:20PM EDT
Britney Spears
Britney Spears. Photo:

Getty Images

Britney Spears is focused on the future.

Amid her divorce from husband Sam Asghari, 29, the pop superstar, 41, is still “in great spirits despite everything going on,” a source tells PEOPLE exclusively. 

“Obviously it's never an easy thing to go through, but she’s remaining positive and focusing on the future."

The former couple — who insiders previously said had been struggling for monthsmade the decision to “move on a few weeks ago,” adds the source.

While navigating the difficult situation, Spears is busy with an array of work projects, including the upcoming release of her book and more music. (Last month, she and longtime collaborator Will.i.am dropped their song “Mind Your Business,” which marked Spears’ first new music since her 2022 collaboration, “Hold Me Closer," with Elton John.)

For now, the star “is focused on her book release, has an upcoming writers’ camp and is getting songs from some big artists,” says the source. “Ideally she would love to do a new record soon, and maybe a powerful song for the book’s release.”

Spears will release her much-anticipated memoirThe Woman in Me, on Oct. 24.

Britney Spears; Sam Asghari
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari in 2018. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

A manager for Asghari, who filed for divorce on Wednesday, declined to comment and a rep for Spears has not responded to requests for comment. 

