Britney Spears Reconciles with Mom Lynne After 3 Years: 'I Feel So Blessed'

"With family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds," the singer wrote on Instagram

Published on May 26, 2023 06:45 AM
Britney Spears Post on Instagram How Her Mother Visited Her Prompting a Reconciliation
Britney Spears and mother Lynne Spears. Photo:

 J. Merritt/Getty Images;  Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Britney Spears is healing her fractured relationship with mom Lynne Spears

In an Instagram post Thursday, the "Toxic" singer, 41, revealed that Lynne, 68, had visited her home for the first time in three years, prompting a reconciliation. 

“My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years … it’s been such a long time … with family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!!” Britney’s post began. 

Suggesting they were able to mend things during the meet-up, she continued, “After being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!! I love 💕 you so much !!! Psss… I’m so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years !!! Let’s go shopping afterwards !!!”

Alongside the caption, Britney shared a throwback photo of her younger self dressed as a ballerina in a pink tutu. 

Britney and Lynne have endured a complicated relationship following their falling out over her conservatorship, which was terminated in November 2021 after more than a decade. Britney was originally placed under the conservatorship in 2008 following a public mental health crisis.

Just days before the conservatorship ended, the mom of two slammed Lynne in an Instagram post which she later deleted. "Pssss my dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don't know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea !!!!" Britney wrote. "I will never get those years back."

"She secretly ruined my life," she added.

Britney Spears Post on Instagram How Her Mother Visited Her Prompting a Reconciliation
Lynne and Britney Spears.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Calling out both her mother and her former manager Lou Taylor in the post, Britney continued, "So take your whole 'I have NO IDEA what's going on' attitude and go f— yourself !!!! You know exactly what you did."

The “Womanizer" singer also didn’t invite her mother, sister Jamie Lynn Spears or father Jamie Spears to her June 2022 wedding to husband Sam Asghari, 29.

Despite this, Lynne showed her support on social media following the nuptials and congratulated her daughter in the comments section of an Instagram post the musician shared days after tying the knot at her Californian home in front of 60 guests. 

Britney Spears and mother Lynne Spears attend the 42nd Annual Grammy Awards Pre-Party
Britney and Lynne Spears.

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

"You look radiant and so happy!" Lynne wrote at the time alongside the series of photographs from the wedding ceremony. 

"Your wedding is the 'Dream' wedding! And having it at your home makes it so sentimental and special!" she added. "I am soooo happy for you! I love you!"

Months later in December, Britney reached out to her mother and suggested the pair go for a coffee in a post on Instagram.

“Instagram doesn’t like posts of people revealing their bodies anymore so here’s a selfie of me in Mexico 🇲🇽 !!!” she wrote alongside a snapshot of herself appearing to pose topless. “Mom and Dad … I crossed the border and I made it !!! After no coffee for 15 years ☕️ … Mom we can go have coffee together now !!! I’m treated as an equal … let’s have coffee and talk about it !!!”

