Britney Spears Praises New Broadway Musical Inspired by Her Songs: 'So Funny, Smart and Brilliant'

Britney Spears is a big fan of a new Broadway show that features her music.

Once Upon a One More Time, a musical based on the pop star's many hit songs, had its premiere night on Thursday in New York City at the Marquis Theatre. On Instagram, Spears, 41, showed her support and wished the cast luck.

"Good luck to the hardworking cast and crew of 'Once Upon a One More Time' on opening night tonight 🌹💃🏼✨ !!! I’ve seen the show and it is so funny, smart and brilliant 🤩 !!!" she wrote.

Billed as the "ultimate revisionist fairytale," Once Upon a One More Time features an original story by Jon Hartmere, and is overseen by director and choreographers Keone and Mari Madrid with David Leveaux as creative consultant.

The show spans Spears's songs like "Oops I Did It Again," "Lucky," "Circus," "Toxic" and more.

Briga Heelan in "Once Upon a One More Time" on June 22. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Per a synopsis, "When Cinderella, Snow White and other storybook heroines gather for book club, they always discuss the same book, Grimms’ Fairy Tales — because as far as they know, it’s the only book that’s ever been written. That is, until a rogue fairy godmother drops The Feminine Mystique into their corseted laps. From now on, 'happily ever after' will never be the same."



The cast includes: Briga Heelan as Cinderella, American Idol's Justin Guarini as Prince Charming, Aisha Jackson as Snow White, Jennifer Simard as Stepmother, Adam Godley as the Narrator, and Brooke Dillman as the O.F.G. (Original Fairy Godmother).

Additionally, there's Ryann Redmond as Stepsister Belinda, Tess Soltau as Stepsister Betany. Gabrielle Beckford as Rapunzel, Ashley Chiu as Sleeping Beauty, Nathan Levy as Clumsy, Ryan Steele as Prince Erudite, Morgan Whitley as Princess Pea, and Lauren Zakrin as Little Mermaid.

"Once Upon A One More Time". Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Guarini, 44, thanked Spears for her support Thursday, sharing her post on his Instagram Story and writing, "Thank you for everything you've given us and given the WORLD @britneyspears."



The Hollywood Reporter reported in May that Once Upon a One More Time producers confirmed that the production was fully authorized and licensed by Spears in a deal made after her conservatorship was terminated.

