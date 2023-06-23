Britney Spears Praises New Broadway Musical Inspired by Her Songs: 'So Funny, Smart and Brilliant'

'Once Upon a One More Time' is now playing on Broadway

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He has written about entertainment and breaking news for over five years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 23, 2023 12:23PM EDT
Britney Spears Praises Broadway Musical Based on Her Songs
Photo:

Isaac Brekken/Getty; One More Time Musical

Britney Spears is a big fan of a new Broadway show that features her music.

Once Upon a One More Time, a musical based on the pop star's many hit songs, had its premiere night on Thursday in New York City at the Marquis Theatre. On Instagram, Spears, 41, showed her support and wished the cast luck.

"Good luck to the hardworking cast and crew of 'Once Upon a One More Time' on opening night tonight 🌹💃🏼✨ !!! I’ve seen the show and it is so funny, smart and brilliant 🤩 !!!" she wrote.

Billed as the "ultimate revisionist fairytale," Once Upon a One More Time features an original story by Jon Hartmere, and is overseen by director and choreographers Keone and Mari Madrid with David Leveaux as creative consultant.

The show spans Spears's songs like "Oops I Did It Again," "Lucky," "Circus," "Toxic" and more.

Briga Heelan performs during the "Once Upon A One More Time" Broadway Opening Night at Marquis Theatre on June 22, 2023
Briga Heelan in "Once Upon a One More Time" on June 22.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Per a synopsis, "When Cinderella, Snow White and other storybook heroines gather for book club, they always discuss the same book, Grimms’ Fairy Tales — because as far as they know, it’s the only book that’s ever been written. That is, until a rogue fairy godmother drops The Feminine Mystique into their corseted laps. From now on, 'happily ever after' will never be the same."

The cast includes: Briga Heelan as Cinderella, American Idol's Justin Guarini as Prince Charming, Aisha Jackson as Snow White, Jennifer Simard as Stepmother, Adam Godley as the Narrator, and Brooke Dillman as the O.F.G. (Original Fairy Godmother).

Additionally, there's Ryann Redmond as Stepsister Belinda, Tess Soltau as Stepsister Betany. Gabrielle Beckford as Rapunzel, Ashley Chiu as Sleeping Beauty, Nathan Levy as Clumsy, Ryan Steele as Prince Erudite, Morgan Whitley as Princess Pea, and Lauren Zakrin as Little Mermaid.

Mila Weir, Isabella Ye, Nathan Levy, Salisha Thomas, Justin Guarini, John Hartmere, Briga Heelan, Aisha Jackson, Keone Madrid, Jennifer Simard, Mari Madrid and Stephen Scott Wormley attend the "Once Upon A One More Time" Broadway Opening Night at Marquis Theatre on June 22, 2023
"Once Upon A One More Time".

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Guarini, 44, thanked Spears for her support Thursday, sharing her post on his Instagram Story and writing, "Thank you for everything you've given us and given the WORLD @britneyspears."

The Hollywood Reporter reported in May that Once Upon a One More Time producers confirmed that the production was fully authorized and licensed by Spears in a deal made after her conservatorship was terminated.

Related Articles
Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj Debut New 'Barbie World' Music Video
Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj Debut New 'Barbie World' Music Video: 'I'm a Doll, but I Still Wanna Party'
Priscilla Presley
Priscilla Presley 'Excited' for Sofia Coppola's 'Priscilla' Biopic: It'll Be an 'Emotional Journey'
Britney Spears
Britney Spears Shows Off Sun-Kissed Skin in New Video from Beach Vacation
Sarah Snook at the season 4 premiere of "Succession" held at Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 20, 2023
Sarah Snook to Play 26 Different Characters in London Production of 'The Picture of Dorian Gray'
BRITNEY SPEARS, JAMIE LYNN SPEARS at the THE 2017 RADIO DISNEY MUSIC AWARDS
Britney Spears Says She Visited Her Sister Jamie Lynn Spears: 'I've Missed You Guys'
Janet Jackson Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise Praises 'Goddess' Friend Janet Jackson After Seeing Her in Concert: 'She's a Legend'
Joe Alwyn, Zendaya, Tom Holland
Joe Alwyn, Tom Holland and Zendaya Take in 'Brokeback Mountain' Play in London — See the Photos
Melissa Etheridge attends The 76th Annual Tony Awards
Melissa Etheridge Will Perform Her 'Deeply Personal' Musical 'My Window' About Her Life on Broadway
Lily-Rose Depp
Is 'The Idol' Based on a True Story? What the Cast and Creators Have Said
Zazie Beetz and Lady Gaga joker
Zazie Beetz Praises 'Joker' Sequel Costar Lady Gaga as 'Very Grounded' on Set: 'She’s Just Stefani'
John Travolta memorium to Treat Williams
John Travolta Remembers ‘Grease’ Costar Treat Williams: 'You Will Be Missed'
Eric McCormack & Sean Hayes
Sean Hayes Says Eric McCormack Sent Him the 'Funniest Text' After Tony Win: 'I Died Laughing' (Exclusive)
Glee reunion of Lea Michele and Alex Newell at last night's Tonys: https://www.instagram.com/p/CtZGFfyOuve/
Lea Michele Celebrates Alex Newell’s Tony Award Win With Cute ‘Glee’ Reunion
Lea Michele at THE 76TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS, live from the United Palace in New York City's Washington Heights, Sunday, June 11
See Lea Michele Blow 2023 Tony Awards Audience Away with Show-Stopping 'Funny Girl' Performance
Will Swenson of the cast of "A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical"
Will Swenson, Barry Manilow, Sara Bareilles and More Have ‘Sweet Caroline’ Singalong at 2023 Tony Awards
Noah Galvin and Ben Platt attend The 76th Annual Tony Awards
Ben Platt and Fiancé Noah Galvin Share a Kiss on 2023 Tony Awards Red Carpet