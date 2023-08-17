Hours after PEOPLE reported that Sam Asghari had filed for divorce on Wednesday from his wife Britney Spears, the singer made her first post to Instagram post-divorce news to announce her plans to buy a horse.

"Buying a horse soon 🐴 !!! So many options it’s kinda hard !!!" Spears shared with her 42 million followers while posing on horseback from an undisclosed beach location.

"A horse called Sophie and another called Roar 🐎 ??? I can’t make up my mind 🙈 !!! Should I join the camaraderie and put a pink cowboy hat on 😜 ??? Either way I think I found my sweet spot with Roar 😘 !!!" she added.

The 41-year-old did not make mention of her estranged husband in the caption, nor did she mention the divorce. The post's comments were also turned off.

Although her husband Sam Asghari has filed for divorce, Spears appears unfazed. Britney Spears/ Instagram

Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Spears and Asghari, 29, had separated after a little over a year of marriage.



A manager for Iranian-born model Asghari declined to comment. A rep for Spears has not responded to requests for comment.

This was the mother-of-two's third trip down the aisle. She first wed childhood friend Jason Alexander in January 2004, with the marriage annulled 55 hours later. She went on to marry former backup dancer Kevin Federline later that same year, with whom she shares sons Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16. Federline and Spears divorced in 2007.



After Spears and Asghari met in 2016 on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video, the couple married in June 2022.

However, in February, sources told PEOPLE that her inner circle had "grown concerned."

Rumors began circulating in March that the couple were having marital struggles — but Asghari's rep, Brandon Cohen from BAC Talent, shut them down at the time.

When addressing photos that showed Asghari and Spears without their wedding bands, Cohen told PEOPLE that Asghari simply took off his ring because he was filming a movie. While it was unclear which movie Asghari was filming, he announced in November that he landed a role in the Taylor Sheridan-created television series Lioness.



Before they tied the knot, Asghari was a support to the pop star amid her mental health treatment in 2019, with Spears checking into a facility for "all-encompassing wellness treatment" that April, and Asghari stepping in to play a bigger role in supporting her as she dealt with her father Jamie's health scare.

Asghari had also supported Spears during her conservatorship battle.

After the Grammy Award winner spoke at a conservatorship hearing in Los Angeles in June 2021, spending 30 minutes telling Judge Brenda Penny by phone, "I'm not happy. I can't sleep. I'm depressed. I cry every day," a source told PEOPLE that Asghari — who wore a #FreeBritney T-shirt on his Instagram Story ahead of the hearing — had been the singer's "rock."

