Britney Spears Sets Fall Date for 'Brave' Memoir 'The Woman in Me' — See the Book Cover Reveal (Exclusive)

The pop star will release her memoir, The Woman in Me, on Oct. 24

By Elizabeth Leonard
Published on July 11, 2023 11:10AM EDT
Singer Britney Spears arrives at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016
Britney Spears in August 2016. Photo:

Allen Berezovsky/WireImage

Britney Spears is ready to tell her story at last.

The pop icon will release her much-anticipated memoir, The Woman in Me, on Oct. 24, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal. 

After a bidding war among multiple publishing houses, Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, acquired the memoir. (To pre-order, click here.)

“Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery,” Jennifer Bergstrom, Gallery Books Senior Vice President and Publisher, tells PEOPLE. “I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last.”

Britney Spears, The Woman In Me Book Cover
Britney Spears' The Woman in Me book cover.

The memoir comes in the wake of Spears, 41, successfully fighting a court-ordered conservatorship, which had been in place for over 13 years. After Spears gave fervent public testimony in June 2021 imploring a Los Angeles judge to dissolve the arrangement, the conservatorship was finally terminated on Nov. 21, 2021.

Promising to reveal “for the first time her incredible journey (and) strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history,” according to a press release from Gallery Books, the “Toxic” singer’s memoir “illuminates the enduring power of music and love — and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms.”

The Woman in Me is “a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope,” the press release continues.

Spears told the court in 2021: “I just want my life back.” Now, with The Woman in Me, the global superstar will take a significant step toward that goal.

Related Articles
US actor Jamie Foxx attends the mens quater-final match between Christopher Eubanks of the US and Daniil Medvedev of Russia at the 2023 Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on March 30, 2023. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)
Jamie Foxx 'Looked Healthy' on Chicago Golf Outing: 'He Was in Good Spirits' (Exclusive Source)
osh Hall and Christina Hall attend the World Premiere of "Barbie"
Christina Hall and Husband Josh Have a Glam Date Night at 'Barbie' Movie Premiere (Exclusive)
Andrea Evans, John Loprieno
Andrea Evans' 'One Life to Live' Love John Loprieno Remembers Her 'Magic' as an 'Insightful Scene Partner'
Jamie Foxx attends Floyd Mayweather's private Birthday Party at Restaurant Ours on February 23, 2023
Jamie Foxx 'Doing Great' as He's Seen Back Out in Public Months After Hospitalization (Exclusive Source)
Margot Robbie poses for a photo during a pink carpet event to promote her new film "Barbie" in Seoul
Margot Robbie Says Her True-to Life Barbie Looks Are Dedicated to Fans: ‘It’s Very Fun!’ (Exclusive)
Victor Wembanyama Plans to 'Disappear from the Media' Ahead of First NBA Season After Britney Spears Incident
Victor Wembanyama Plans to 'Disappear from the Media' for Rest of NBA Offseason After Britney Spears Incident
Keke Palmer Gets Candid About the Struggles of Breastfeeding (Exclusive
Keke Palmer Gets Candid About the Struggles of Breastfeeding: 'It Isn't That Easy' (Exclusive)
Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland on March 12, 2023
Elizabeth Olsen Is ‘Grateful’ for Husband Robbie Arnett’s Humor: ‘Makes Me Laugh Every Day’ (Exclusive)
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - APRIL 12: Honoree Britney Spears attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Britney Spears Says Her Reaction to Victor Wembanyama Security Scuffle Was a 'Cry Out on All Levels'
Love at First Sight
Haley Lu Richardson, Ben Hardy Are on a Quest to Reconnect in 'Love at First Sight' Trailer (Exclusive)
Britney Spears and Spurs Security's Alleged Incident Results in 'No Charges as Investigation Closes
Britney Spears Incident Video Shows Singer Tap Player, Security Allegedly Slap Her as Police Close Investigation
Wonka First Look Photos
'Wonka' First Look! See a 'Mischievous' Timothée Chalamet, Orange Hugh Grant in New Origin Story (Exclusive)
The Bachelorette Charity Lawson with JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodger
See JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers Help Bachelorette Charity Find the Ken to Her Barbie (Exclusive)
Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland on March 12, 2023
How Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett’s Experiences with Anxiety Inspired Their Kids’ Book (Exclusive)
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari attend Sony Pictures' "Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood" Los Angeles Premiere
Britney Spears Speaks Out About Victor Wembanyama Scuffle, Says His Security 'Backhanded Me in the Face'
Rory Flack Breaking The Ice
Figure Skating Coach Rory Flack Looks to 'Bring the Urban Streets onto the Ice' in New Reality Series (Exclusive)