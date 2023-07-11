Britney Spears Sets Fall Date for 'Brave' Memoir 'The Woman in Me' — See the Book Cover Reveal (Exclusive)

Britney Spears is ready to tell her story at last.

The pop icon will release her much-anticipated memoir, The Woman in Me, on Oct. 24, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

After a bidding war among multiple publishing houses, Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, acquired the memoir. (To pre-order, click here.)

“Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery,” Jennifer Bergstrom, Gallery Books Senior Vice President and Publisher, tells PEOPLE. “I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last.”

Britney Spears' The Woman in Me book cover.

The memoir comes in the wake of Spears, 41, successfully fighting a court-ordered conservatorship, which had been in place for over 13 years. After Spears gave fervent public testimony in June 2021 imploring a Los Angeles judge to dissolve the arrangement, the conservatorship was finally terminated on Nov. 21, 2021.

Promising to reveal “for the first time her incredible journey (and) strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history,” according to a press release from Gallery Books, the “Toxic” singer’s memoir “illuminates the enduring power of music and love — and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms.”

The Woman in Me is “a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope,” the press release continues.

Spears told the court in 2021: “I just want my life back.” Now, with The Woman in Me, the global superstar will take a significant step toward that goal.